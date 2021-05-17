It had been a trying 13 months for 90-year-old Faribault resident Shirley Cagle.
The longtime Minnesota Twins fan and Milestone Senior Living resident had struggled with health issues and the prolonged periods of isolation many senior citizens have faced since COVID-19 began wreaking havoc on the U.S. in spring 2020. Turning that around has taken a team effort: Cagle's Milestone caregiver, Anita Kalal; her daughter, Regina Wilson, and a squad of nine with a "TC" on their caps.
Cagle thought she was being picked up from the facility May 6 for what she assumed was a trip to her foot doctor. But instead, she whisked north the interstate, all the way to Minneapolis to see "her" Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers.
Cagle’s caregiver at Milestone, Kalal, nominated her to attend the game through the Dare to Dream program provided by Milestone. As a Jaybird Senior Living facility, Milestone commits to not only providing health care for residents but also getting to know each individual on a personal level. For the Dare to Dream program, staff members listen for clues from each resident to figure out a possible surprise for at least one resident each month.
“We had been trying for so long to get her there,” Cagle’s daughter, Regina Wilson, said of the trip to Target Field.
WCCO-TV stayed by Cagle’s side for more than half the game.
“The smile didn’t come off her face,” Kalal said.
Cagle was given a baseball cap and autographed baseball from Hall of Fame former Twins player Tony Oliva and an aviator hat. A man near Cagle in a wheelchair and cart even retrieved a foul ball for Cagle. Perhaps most importantly, Cagle was joined by Wilson; her granddaughter, Gemma; and Kalal. Her caregivers stuffed a Twins jersey inside her sweatshirt to protect her against the brisk elements.
Cagle still calls those she knows to discuss the game.
“It was amazing,” Wilson said.
‘She’s been a longtime baseball fan’
Wilson is aware of the important role the Twins have had on her mother. A standing joke within the Milestone facility is that staff and residents can tell when a game is on because Cagle, who has suffered hearing loss, increases the volume of her television during broadcasts drastically. Cagle has been known to leave family dinners early so she can return home to watch her beloved Twins.
“She’s been a longtime baseball fan,” Wilson said.
Wilson is also aware of the toll COVID-19 and its associated health protocols have had on her mother. Cagle had reportedly become depressed, and her health has declined. She hadn’t seen her family for a year, and spent most of her time in her room to protect herself against the virus, a disease shown to have a disproportionate affect the older population. She has been hospitalized several times since the pandemic hit, including once for pneumonia.
However, Wilson noticed the trip to the game improved her mom's mental health.
“It was just something, her whole demeanor that day,” Wilson added. “It’s very difficult to explain, I guess.”
Wilson is aware that the game might have been the last chance for her mother to go. Cagle has seven children, 15 grandchildren and approximately 30 great-grandchildren.
“You never know how much time she has left,” Wilson noted.
Even if she never makes it to another Twins game, Cagle said she is thankful for being able to attend at least one.
“I had a good life all of these years,” she said. “I can’t complain.”