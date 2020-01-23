OWATONNA — For the second year in a row, local cellist Ingrid Tverberg has been named one of Minnesota Public Radio’s featured artists in its 10th annual Minnesota Varsity competition.
A panel of on-air hosts and radio staff selected the 16-year-old as one of 13 high school performers to visit its professional recording studio next month, where teens will recreate their initial competition submission using the station’s high-tech equipment.
Students will then have the opportunity to choose their best take and have a clip aired on the nonprofit’s classical station, along with a brief interview. From there, listeners and music professionals from across the state will select five featured performers to move onto the competition’s showcase — which will consist of a concert played at the University of Minnesota’s Ted Mann Concert Hall and broadcast live on the radio.
It was as a spectator at this performance that Ingrid initially got the idea to try out for the competition, after seeing fellow Owatonnan Abigail Hansen perform in the showcase round a few years back. It was also there that she heard the piece of music she would eventually submit for this year’s consideration — “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68,” by David Popper.
Having now made it back to the semi-final stage, Ingrid said she’s especially looking forward to returning to the studio.
“It was so cool,” she recalled, of last year’s trip. “It was held in this really cool, wooden room and I got to go back and listen to my recording and got to see the technical board that they have and learn how that works.”
Her mother, Lora Tverberg, was also able to accompany her and added that it was surreal being in the radio station’s office and recognizing the person making the recording.
“I was thinking to myself, “I’m sitting in the Minnesota Public Radio studio, and that’s my daughter on the other side of the glass,’” she explained.
Christine Sweet, a producer with the competition, said judges truly are looking for performances that could fit in on the air when deciding who to bring into the studio as a featured artist.
“It’s all merit-based, but the judges are listening for, ‘Could we imagine hearing this on Minnesota Public Radio?’ Considering the fact that they’re not professionals, these young musicians are amazing,” said Sweet. “You could just sense that about Ingrid, especially talking to her in the studio and getting to know her background a little bit."
In addition to reentering the Minnesota Varsity competition, Ingrid also submitted “Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68” to this year’s Minnesota Youth Symphonies’ solo contest. She’s been performing with the group since 2016, and will get to play her solo piece at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis next month after being named one of this round’s winners.
While the competitions can be a little nerve-wracking, Lora said that knowing both the people in the symphony and fellow musicians who’d participated in Minnesota Varsity made it a lot easier.
“I had a kind of idea of what was going to happen,” added Ingrid.
Having played the cello since 2012, she’s also fairly comfortable with a bow — although when she first tried out the instrument, she had just recovered from a broken arm. Prior to the injury, Ingrid had been playing violin but wasn’t set on continuing. After the break, it seemed like as good a time as any to try something new.
“She had been taking violin lessons from Ean Ulrich and he had moved his studio to the String Academy downtown,” recalled Lora, of the now-closed music school. “I think Ingrid had seen people going in and out of his studios with their cellos.”
Technically, Ingrid noted that the cello has a richer sound and greater range than the violin, which she prefers. “You can go into violin and bass range, you can play just about anything on the cello,” she explained.
After setting up a date to visit the studio next month, Sweet explained that the next step in the competition will be for a new round of judges to go over the featured recordings during the first week of April, after which time Minnesota Public Radio will announce who advances to the next round.
“For the showcase selection, the judges are professional musicians and college-level educators from the music community in Minnesota,” she explained, adding that one showcase spot will be reserved for an audience vote.
Regardless of whether or not Ingrid returns to the Twin Cities later this spring to play at the university, both her and her parents are looking forward to the recording studio trip and to hopefully raising awareness about performance opportunities for other young musicians in the area.
“I think it would be fun if people knew her, and knew that she was in competitions and thought to themselves, ‘I can do that,’” said Lora.
More information on Minnesota Varsity, as well as the home recording of Ingrid’s submission, can be found at www.classicalmpr.org/topic/minnesota-varsity.