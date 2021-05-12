The Steele County Board tweaked a permit Tuesday for a Clinton Falls Township quarry to address neighbors’ concerns about the blasting.
The board renewed the conditional use permit, with 25 conditions, for Minnesota Paving and Materials’ quarry until 2026. The site has been permitted as a quarry since the mid-1990s.
Several neighbors north of the quarry said during the Planning Commission’s public hearing last week that they believe the blasting is causing damage to their homes and causing the water level in the former quarries on their properties to dramatically drop this year. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit following the hearing. No one spoke at the County Board’s meeting Tuesday, but the board received written correspondence regarding the issues.
A condition for the permit requires the company to have a maximum of three seismographs measuring blasts, placed at any location, and that data is reported to the county’s Planning and Zoning Department. Prior to approval Tuesday, the County Board amended the condition to require exactly three seismographs and required them to be placed at certain locations near the quarry.
Planning and Zoning Director Dale Oolman noted that the seismograph reports received by the county haven’t exceeded national standards.
In response to questions from Commissioner Jim Abbe, Oolman said the company has to record every blast on a seismograph and has never withheld those readings from the county. The seismograph measures peak particle velocity and most of the company blasts are less than 0.1 inches per second, according to Oolman. For a blast to worsen an existing crack in plaster, it would have to be 0.5 inches per second and to worsen a crack in sheetrock, it would have to be 0.7 inches per second, he said.
Abbe said he wants to ensure that the county has the data and has looked at it. He said the commissioners have the blasting records and the numbers are “well below” the standard.
“I found it interesting that the blasting company does their own monitoring and does their own readings, and it’s only looked at if there’s a concern or if someone raises that concern,” Abbe said.
Oolman replied that it’s common for blasting companies to self-police themselves and Abbe pointed out that a company has a lot to lose, including the entire business, if they don’t do it correctly.
Oolman also told the board that the water levels in the former quarries are regulated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and when he discussed it with the DNR, the agency didn’t feel that the lower water level was an issue. He added that it was noted during the Planning Commission’s meeting that all bodies of water are down this year and it could be attributed to that.
An Environmental Assessment Worksheet has twice been completed on the quarry, the latest of which was in 2009, Oolman said. The need for a new EAW would only be triggered if the quarry was expanding outside of its current footprint.