Owatonna school officials are looking toward the future, as ideas for the current high school site develop, plans for the district’s roadmap advances and dirt at the future high school site is moved.
Construction on the new Owatonna High School is underway with a lot of utility work, facilities committee member Jolayne Mohs told the Owatonna School Board Monday. Thirty percent of the construction happens underground. School Board member Eric Schuster noted that it'll be a couple of months before residents see anything above ground, adding that rain events drag out the timeline.
The Owatonna school district's other summer building projects are starting June 7 at a couple of elementary schools with HVAC upgrades. The Alternative Learning Center has already started its HVAC upgrades and Mohs added that the ALC's graduation ceremony will be held at the fairgrounds on June 3.
Chair Mark Sebring highlighted the engageowatonna.com as a tool to provide insight and input from the community with regard to the future of the existing high school property. An allocated $8 million is set to go toward repurposing the current high school campus for the district and community needs.
The Engage Owatonna website allows community members to suggest ideas for the future use of the existing building. Ideas will eventually be prioritized and the information will help guide a new community member task force, to be created in fall 2021. This task force will further explore the best options for the property. A final project scope is set to come in December 2021, according to engageowatonna.com.
Some ideas suggested by community members on the Engage Owatonna website include turning the building into a music and wedding venue, a community center and a centralized location for area non-profits.
In terms of the district's strategic planning roadmap, the strategic planning team has more full day planned June 8 and then the work will shift over to the School Board to consider, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
“(The team) have done some amazing work about really gathering that desired daily experience,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “Then we worked through something in our last session which is called the theory of action, and what it was really trying to say is if you believe that these things are important, and this is important, then that should lead us to inspiring excellence for every learner every day.”
The team worked through some of the desired daily experience statements and activities that were collected, and will be working on a district vision card at the next session, according to Elstad. From there, the School Board will work on the strategic roadmap, setting it into place. The district will then backfill the roadmap with an operational plan.
“One of the desired daily experiences that was very clear from our parents is that they want relevant career preparation opportunities for our students,” Elstad said, adding that that is what he believes the district’s Career Pathways program is going to deliver.