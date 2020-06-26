While calls related to fireworks tend to ramp up around the Fourth of July, Owatonna police officers have been responding to concerns almost nightly since the start of June.
“For the past few weeks now, we’ve been getting calls almost every night about aerial fireworks shooting off or large booming fireworks,” said OPD Capt. Eric Rethemeier. “Once summertime hits … we have them it seems like on a daily basis.”
Typically, Rethemeier added, officers are responding to complaints from a neighbor and he said he hasn’t heard of any injuries yet this year. Still, in addition to a noise concern for others, the popular pastime can also pose hazards to the user. According to a June 23 news release from the Minnesota Medical Association — a nonprofit professional organization — there were just over 9,000 fireworks-related injuries treated in U.S. emergency departments in 2018.
“Every year many Minnesotans get hurt and end up in the emergency department because of fireworks injuries,” said Dr. Keith Stelter, president of the MMA. “We’d prefer that they leave these potentially very dangerous explosives to the professionals.”
Based on statistics from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, there were 64 fireworks-related injuries statewide from June 22 to July 15, 2018. Over one third of these injuries happened to someone 19 years old or younger. During roughly that same time period, the agency recorded 36 incidents of fireworks-related property damage, totaling just over $260,000.
While aerial and explosive fireworks are prohibited for public sale, possession and use in Minnesota, sparklers and novelty items like snakes or party poppers are available to individuals. Still, surrounding states have different laws and Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele urged residents to make sure their fireworks are legal in Minnesota — especially if purchased out of state.
“Make sure that they’re legal and that you’re in a safe area and make sure that it’s not a fire hazard. I know we have some rain coming in the next few days, which will be good heading into the Fourth of July,” said Thiele. “If you are in a dry area, you better be very aware.”
Even sparklers, he added, could set off dry leaves and — if close to a building — that could potentially lead to worse. Rethemeier also emphasized the importance of being in a clear area away from anything that could catch with a spark.
“I would consider wearing the proper protective gear like eyewear, and I would have some water on hand that’s readily available in case a fire does start because of it,” he said. “If kids are doing them, certainly have some parental supervision.”
Additionally, he urged residents to be respectful of their neighbors — noting that many small children and pets can be easily frightened by the noise.
In the release, Stelter added that it may be disappointing to have community-led fireworks displays cancelled this year due to the pandemic. However, he noted that any products brought in from out-of-state or through other channels can be extremely dangerous given their high explosive content.
“Even relatively basic fireworks like firecrackers can cause significant injury and the MMA would prefer that fireworks be detonated only by trained individuals and not available to the general public,” stated the release.