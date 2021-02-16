Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) is asking natural gas customers, homes and businesses alike, to reduce natural gas consumption through Thursday, Feb. 18.
Colder than normal temperatures in much of the country, including prolonged subzero weather in the Midwest combined with natural gas wells freezing in the southwest, have caused natural gas prices to rise to unprecedented levels.
Utility bills will be higher because of these unprecedented prices, but there are steps consumers can take to keep the utility bill down.
OPU is recommending the following actions to their customers:
• Turn the thermostat down by 2 degrees in their homes or businesses
• Avoid doing laundry
• Use cold water to wash clothes
• Use the low temp or air only setting on the dryer
• Take shorter than normal showers
• Avoid using a natural gas stove or oven
• Make leftovers in the microwave
• Avoid browsing in the refrigerator