OWATONNA — Following on the heels of a successful Thanksgiving community dinner, organizers Mike Meyer and Joe Falteysek have been back in the kitchen since mid-December preparing for the community Christmas meal.
Running from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the communal feast will feature turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, cranberries and more. Instead of November’s pies, Meyer said there will be plenty of Christmas cookies this time around for the nearly 1,000 people who typically partake in the event.
“Last Christmas, there were about 450 people dining in and 425 take-out orders,” recalled Meyer.
To-go orders can be placed over the phone and delivered by a host of dozens of volunteer drivers. In addition to bringing meals out to residents day-of, Meyer added that there are typically between 125 and 150 helpers who prepare the food, serve guests and more before, during and after the event.
Dale Springer was one of several helping set up on Monday. He said he’s been taking part in the dinner for almost a decade, and this year one of his tasks was to help label take-out containers for the to-go line.
Marking half of the trays with the letter “C,” Springer explained that those who order a meal get two separate boxes — one with hot food, marked with an “H,” and one with cold food. Meanwhile, Meyer and another small group of volunteers had been at work since 5 a.m. cooking and carving birds.
“I would guess we have maybe 50 to 60 turkeys,” said Meyer.
“We started last Sunday, when we took the birds out of the freezer,” added Falteysek, surveying the kitchen just after 9 a.m. on Monday. “Yesterday morning, we cleaned them and seasoned them and then this morning at a quarter to five, five o’clock, we put them in the oven. The first batch just came out.”
While Meyer has been helping out with the event for over a decade — under the leadership of Mike and Trudy Pierce, who stepped down after last year — Falteysek said he first came on board at the 2018 Christmas dinner.
“At that time, Mike and Trudy said they weren’t going to do it anymore,” he recalled. “I came to help [Meyer] out and after a while we discussed running it together and said, ‘We’ll try it and see what happens.’”
The pair’s first meal as leaders was this Thanksgiving’s community dinner, which Falteysek said, “went exceptionally well.” Although the duo is new to the oversight role, both men noted that they wanted to keep with tradition and continue to serve the tried-and-true favorites.
“We’re not changing anything,” assured Falteysek.
“Our motto is, ‘If it’s not broke, why fix it?’” added Meyer.
Having been a staple of the season since they were started roughly three decades ago by Virginia Stirens, Meyer said the main purpose of the community meals is to ensure that no one needs to spend the holidays alone.
“Anybody is welcome,” he said, “anybody without family here that needs some place to come and talk to other people.” With the majority of the prep work done ahead of time, the two organizers say their favorite part of the day is watching guests interact, get to know each other and have a good time.
This year’s community meal will take place on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, located at 135 Oakdale St. in Owatonna. Those wanting to get food brought to their home can begin placing take-out orders at 7:30 a.m. for delivery over the lunch hour, and may order a maximum of four meals per order.
To place a to-go request, residents can call 507-451-1001.