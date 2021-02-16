It has been nearly three years since the city of Owatonna has had someone at the helm of its Parks and Recreation department, but the vacancy has finally been filled.
Jenna Tuma has a full week under her belt as the head of the department, but she comes with a 24-year career and lifetime of passion for all things parks and trails.
“This has been a career goal for me,” Tuma said about her new role. “I have 24 years working in parks and rec, starting on the front lines working at a visitor center and clubhouse as a part-time seasonal person. I find parks to be such an important part of us as individuals, with who we are and what we do and the quality of life it brings, so it is fun to be a part of that experience.”
Tuma is filling the seat that was left empty in 2018 following the retirement of longtime director James ‘Corky’ Ebeling. Community Development Director Troy Klecker had been filling in as the interim director since. City officials have declined to discuss why the position was left vacant for three years.
Tuma has spent the last four years heading up the service and asset management area for the Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board. Prior to that, she managed the parks in Scott County and worked for the Three Rivers Park District for 20 years. When the opportunity in Owatonna came up, however, Tuma said the position encapsulated everything she wanted in a parks-related job.
“I was really interested in this position because it heads up both the parks maintenance operations side and what I call the visitors services component,” Tuma said. “Going through my career, I feel it is really important to lead both sides... and have one point person for both sides so that we’re all pulling in the same direction.
Ultimately we are here to serve the people, and to get that going in one direction working together as a team is the way to get that done.”
Despite the winter weather, Tuma said she got a real feel for what Owatonna was like in December when she made a couple trips down to check out the parks and trails system. Bundled up and with her dog in tow, Tuma became immediately impressed with the trails in Owatonna after hiking from Lake Kohlmier to Morehouse Park.
“It was just so impressive to see the quality of the trails and how well maintained everything was even in the winter,” Tuma said. “But what really stood out the most was how friendly the people were. I had heard Owatonna was one of the friendliest cities, and everyone likes to have that tagline, but I actually experienced it. Nobody knew who I was, but they would smile at me and comment on my dog and acknowledge us in a way (that) genuinely made it true for me that Owatonna is just very friendly.”
While Tuma said it is important for her to fully learn the current process of the department so that she isn’t re-inventing the wheel, she is excited about the city’s overall master parks plan and the initiatives they are hoping to implement in the upcoming years. She said she is looking forward to helping the Owatonna park system grow larger in the regional status and problem solving how to fully connect the trail system.
Most importantly, however, Tuma is looking forward to serving the public.
“What we are doing is creating a lot of memories for folks, whether they are young or old or it’s for a wedding or just leisure time, creating memories is a good business to be in,” Tuma said. “I really care for people and I realize that parks are a really valuable point to the overall quality of life. My goal is to meet that level of service and to make Owatonna proud of their parks and trails.”