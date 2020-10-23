An Owatonna sailor died in El Salvador last week.
Hunter Frank, 20, died on Oct. 16 while serving with the U.S. Navy in El Salvador. The cause of death is under investigation, according to the U.S. Navy.
Frank was a 2018 graduate of Owatonna High School and he enlisted in the Navy on June 21, 2018.
He completed basic training with Division 18-321 in Illinois and was assigned to Patrol Squadron 26 "Team Trident" in Jacksonville, Florida beginning in December 2019.
He was serving as an electronic warfare operator for Team Trident in El Salvador and had logged 412 hours in the Boeing P-8A Poseidon supporting counternarcotics operations in the Pacific, according to his obituary.
He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Marksman 9mm Pistol Ribbon.
He is the son of Annette Duncan of Medford and Chad Frank of Waseca.