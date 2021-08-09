A trial date has been set for the fatal stabbing that took place in an Owatonna park last summer.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 29, of Owatonna, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the July 12, 2020, slaying of 32-year-old Mohamad Aweis Mohamed, also of Owatonna, that took place in Dartts Park. Hassan is also facing one charge of second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident, both felonies.
Despite efforts by Hassan’s defense team to dismiss one of the two second-degree murder charges accusing Hassan of intending to cause the death of Mohamed, a jury trial has officially been scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022. Judge Joseph Bueltel denied the motion to dismiss the charges in June.
A settlement conference has been scheduled to take place five days prior to the start of the trial.
According to the original criminal complaint, witnesses told law enforcement they saw Hassan argue with Mohamed at two Owatonna parks that day, beginning in Manthey Park and ending at Dartts Park. Hassan reportedly stabbed Mohamed in the chest and stole a witness’ vehicle to flee. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester found that Mohamed died of a single stab wound to the chest and ruled his death as a homicide.
Hassan was arrested without incident after he turned himself in to law enforcement in Minneapolis two days later.
On June 22, Bueltel denied Hassan’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the first second-degree murder charge, stating that the act was not premeditated. According to the brief filed on May 12, the defense argued there is a lack of probable cause that Hassan “intended to effect the death” of Mohamed when he struck him in the chest with a brass knuckles/knife instrument.
The Steele County Attorney’s Office argued in favor of the second-degree murder charge, stating in its May 25 brief that “there is no other rational hypothesis other than [Hassan] was intending to kill the victim when he targeted the victim’s chest in the immediate area of the heart.”
The state listed a number of reasons to support the intent to kill charge including the argument Hassan had with the victim less than an hour before the stabbing, video showing Hassan pursuing the victim when [Mohamed] backed away from him, and the force behind the stab wound that is shown on video.
In Bueltel’s order denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss, he wrote that a reasonable jury would find several circumstances in the case could either be proven by the record, if admitted to trial, or shown to be consistent with guilt.
Hassan remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions remains set at $1 million.