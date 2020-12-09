A Janesville man is facing a total of 10 criminal charges following a search of his residency as a condition of his probation, according to court documents.
Samuel Christian Bolton-Hernandez, 22, is facing a total of seven felony charges, six of which are for drug possession ranging from second to fifth degree in involving marijuana and methamphetamine. Bolton-Hernandez is also facing one felony charge for possession of burglary or theft tools, two misdemeanor charges for possessing dangerous weapons, and an additional misdemeanor charge for possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Bolton-Hernandez was on supervised release from prison for cases from both Steele and Waseca counties. Following a photograph Bolton-Hernandez probation officer received that showed what she believed to be methamphetamine, the officer requested law enforcement presence for a targeted search of his residence on Tuesday. Two officers with the Janesville Police Department accompanied the probation officer to the resident Bolton-Hernandez had provided her earlier that day.
When the officers arrived to the residence, Bolton-Hernandez and a female were outside the building and began walking once they saw the officers. One officer noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the individuals, according to the complaint. When the probation officer asked Bolton-Hernandez to bring her into the apartment for a search, he stated he did not live at the residence and denied giving her that address earlier in the day. According to court documents, Bolton-Hernandez told the probation officer that he lived in Owatonna but was homeless and usually slept in his car. Records show Bolton-Hernandez was agitated during the conversation and tried walking away multiple times. The Janesville officers detained Bolton-Hernandez until the probation officer finished her compliance check.
The probation officer received both verbal and written permission from the female Bolton-Hernandez was with, who identified herself as the person whose name was on the lease for the apartment. The report shows the probation officer located baggies containing crystal-like substance, baggies containing a green leafy substance, and a variety of drug paraphernalia in areas the female identified as Bolton-Hernandez’s belongings. The probation officer also recorded locating surveillance equipment that fed a live feed of the outside of the building into the bedroom, a police force collapsible baton, a folding knife with knuckle guard, a lock-picking set, and what she identified as a drug sales ledger.
The evidence was taken to the Janesville Police Department where they were further photographed, weighed and field-tested. The crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1.57 ounces. The leafy green substance tested positive for marijuana, weighing a total of 37.5 grams. Five vape pens were also tested for marijuana oil, four testing positive.
Bolton-Hernandez was formally charged on Wednesday in Waseca County Court. Judge Carol M. Hanks set bail without conditions at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Bolton-Hernandez was previously convicted for first-degree burglary in Steele County in 2017 and third degree burglary in Waseca County in 2018, both felonies.