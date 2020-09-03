While it’s common for school districts to receive money donations, one of the most recent donations has come in a rather unusual form … an entire building.
The old Learning ZoneXpress building, located on East Vine Street in Owatonna has been gifted to Owatonna Public Schools. Last spring Superintendent Jeff Elstad was approached by Melanie Nelson, former owner of Learning ZoneXpress, who shared her intent to donate the physical building. The gift was officially accepted at the Aug. 24 Owatonna School Board meeting.
Nelson, who lived in Owatonna for four decades, still holds the community near and dear to her heart. She is donating her building on behalf of her love for and belief in education.
“As a former family and consumer science teacher, education is the only option for justice and moving humanity forward,” she wrote in an email. Nelson is a former teacher in the Owatonna Public Schools system.
On Thursday, the district hosted an open house and dedication ceremony for Nelson. Its purpose was to acknowledge Nelson’s entrepreneurial spirit and express gratitude for Nelson's philanthropy in the community. The short ceremony welcomed guest speakers including Michelle Krell (director of teaching and learning), Bob Olson (facilities, infrastructure and security director) and Betsy Lindgren (business woman and member of the Owatonna Foundation). The guests spoke about Nelson’s legacy, how the donation will be used and thanked Nelson for the gift.
The new name for the facility was revealed -- Melanie Nelson ISD 761 Learning Zone.
Olson has been monitoring the process of the building’s ownership transition. He described some of its potential usage.
“This building is unique in the fact that it has some office space up in the front of the old original part of the building and on the back side … the first floor has some great storage areas for shipping and receiving,” Olson said.
He added that the parking lot is big enough for semis to easily maneuver to the building’s loading dock, which isn’t the case at their current shipping and receiving place.
The district print shop will move to the building and the basement could be used for storing curriculum materials. A lift was left behind in the building, allowing heavy textbooks and other material to be easily transported between the main level and the basement.
The top level of the building reveals a large open space, for potential staff development training.
“It's going to be awesome for any kind of meetings that we need to have up there, there's a kitchen that she has already built in up there as well, so it has some unique opportunities for us,” Olson said.
The company that had been renting the front half of the building from Nelson, has left behind a nice office set up, with cubicles and other office materials.
Olson believes the building was appraised a few years ago at around $600,000.
Exploring the various uses of the building will be something the district will look forward to. Nelson trusts that Owatonna Public Schools will use the building wisely. The donation will leave behind a living legacy for Nelson.
This isn’t the first and won’t be the last time that Nelson has given back to the Owatonna community and schools that she values.
“I'm so grateful that, not only the legacy around education that she has provided for our community, but also just this gift that's going to be put to great use for our school district,” Elstad said.