This year has been a year of uncertainty, making Medford teacher Sara Markham’s work all the more important in providing some consistency, joy and silliness for students.
The second grade teacher has recently been nominated for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year award. Her passion for teaching is reflective in her ability to connect to and build relationships with students.
“Mrs. Markham takes the necessary time to build a sense of community both in her learning environment and outside of her classroom walls,” wrote Josh Carlson, Medford Elementary principal.
Medford Elementary has been in the in-person learning model for the majority of the academic year, with the exception of a targeted distance learning period around Thanksgiving time. With this year’s unique challenges, Markham and other elementary teachers have had to go the extra mile to ensure parents and students feel supported throughout distance learning.
“Mrs. Markham also does an exceptional job in staying connected with her families,” Carlson adds.
She knows her students are likely stressed because of the pandemic and all the changes that have come along with it, so she makes it a point to gauge how her students are doing and whether they are having a particularly rough day. This effort did not go unnoticed by Melissa Schema, who nominated Markham for the annual award. Schema’s child is one of Markham’s students.
“Her teaching skills are magical,” Schema wrote. “She treats every child as a gift. She takes time to listen to them and encourages them to do their best. She is able to see exactly what the student needs and help them excel.”
Markham brings joy to her classroom, provides gentle guidance to students and truly cares for her students, according to Schema. While in the distance learning model, Markham visited each student to deliver project items and made extra efforts to engage with students over Google Meet.
Like other teachers, Markham has implemented technology into her daily practices. Fortunately, this allowed for some familiarity for students when they were placed in the targeted distance learning period as many already had used iPads and digital platforms.
“Mrs. Markham has always been a forward thinker when it comes to implementing new and innovative teaching practices in her daily instruction,” Carlson wrote.
Although her talent as a teacher is very clear to others, teaching was not her immediate career choice. Initially she enrolled in physical therapy courses, but she soon found out that physical therapy wasn’t her calling. Her early experience with teaching is what led her to her current career. While the money from a physical therapy career was appealing, she realized that a career should be something you love to do. She recalls working as a part-time kindergarten teacher in Kasson and working with students who had cancer.
“Some of my trips, I went to Mayo and some of my trips, I went to their house,” Markham said.
With a caring heart, Markham made it her mission to help these students while trying her best not to cause additional stress with school work. She learned the importance of letting kids be kids from the experience. Additionally, she realized how important it is to reach out to kids in difficult situations.
“I want kids to know that I'm there for them 100%, whether it's a good day, bad day, a difficult day, a tough day or one of their happiest moments,” Markham said.
Beyond the classroom, Markham serves as the treasurer of the Tiger Touchdown Club, fundraising for the local football club, organizing meals for the players and putting together the club’s big “Sack Cancer” night each year.
As vaccines roll out and things start to look more positive, Markham said educators will have to determine if students are hitting their academic benchmarks. Educators will also have to figure out how to support the students who did fall behind this year. Regardless of where students are at, Markham said she is ready to help students, adding that many other educators will be doing the same.
The public can nominate deserving teachers for the award by visiting the Minnesota Teacher of the Year website in the fall.
“I know there's many deserving teachers,” Markham said.