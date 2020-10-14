Crown Cork and Seal has agreed to pay the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency a $60,173 civil penalty for air quality violations at its Owatonna manufacturing facility, according to the state agency.
The manufacturer’s air permit sets a limit of 100 tons a year on the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), a class of commonly regulated air pollutants. However, Crown Cork and Seal disclosed that the facility had exceeded that limit in its required reporting to the MPCA in March. In 2019, the Owatonna facility exceeded its limit by 2.9 tons in October, 1.7 tons in November and 1 ton in December, according to the MPCA.
The international company, which has several facilities in Minnesota, manufactures metal beverage cans, food cans, metal aerosol containers and other specialty packaging.
The increase in demand for one of Crown Cork and Seal’s products is what caused the facility to exceed its limit, according to the MPCA. Under its permit, the company is required to estimate the effect of increased emissions due to increased production, as well as take action to avoid exceeding the permit limit. Failing to do these required actions is a violation of state and federal laws, according to the MPCA. Beyond the company paying the fine, Crown Cork will have to take corrective actions to prevent future excess emissions.
Crown Cork and Seal has had several air quality violations with the MPCA in the past decade.
The company received a notice of violation from the MCPA in 2010, which is issued for violations more serious than those needing a warning from the state. The MPCA issued a nonforgiveable penalty order against the company in 2014, which included a $2,100 fine for the company. The MPCA issued a forgivable penalty order to Crown Cork and Seal in 2017, which allows the company up to 30 days to resolve the compliance issue. The company wasn't fined for that penalty, according to the MPCA.
MPCA takes into account how serious the violation affects the environment before determining a penalty amount. Other aspects taken into account include whether it's the company's first violation or repeat violators, how quickly the violation is reported to authorities. In addition, the MPCA tries to determine the economic benefit the violating company gained as a result of failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner, according to the MPCA.