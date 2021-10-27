Last year was supposed to be an exciting milestone birthday celebration for local and world renowned artist, Dee Teller.
Unfortunately, due to some medical issues that resulted in open-heart surgery, the reception and 80th birthday party for Teller were canceled.
In a previous story, Teller mentioned her disappointment in not being able to attend her birthday bash, but she remained hopeful that a celebration would happen for her 81st birthday this year.
And this year, a celebration she will have.
"81 is more fun," Teller laughed.
Teller will be showing some new and old works she has created over the years for a one-day exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1 - 5 p.m.
Locally, Teller is known as a beloved elementary school teacher for Owatonna, who taught in the district for nearly 30 years.
Her name has become known around the world for her masterful use of the Sumi-E brush painting technique. She is the only non-Asian artist honored in “An Album of Selected Paintings by the 20th Century Outstanding Chinese Artists.”
Teller was invited to compete in the 1992 international competition for China’s Ministry of Culture. She took home third place out of 6,000 Sumi-E brush painters.
She fell in love with the art form while attending a Sumi-E workshop in Duluth in 1986. The two instructors who came from Hangzhou, China immediately recognized Teller’s talent and invited her to study in China.
Teller was able to sell some of her scrolls and pieces through a sale at the Owatonna Arts Center. She also compiled investors to help fund her trip to China in 1987.
“Sixteen artists from all over the United States attended this six-week workshop in China,” Teller recalled. “Most of the students finished the workshop with five or six scrolls; I had 20.”
Teller has traveled back and forth to China several times and has trained under one of the world's most famous horse painters named Lok Tok.
Despite the fact that Teller is now retired for some years, that hasn’t slowed her down. She continues to paint and teach.
"These paintings, the style and the horse-masters I studied under became a part of me," Teller said. "I've had several gifted students over the years and I continue to love to share this art form."
Teller hopes many in the public will attend her exhibition Sunday — and wish her a happy birthday, as the exhibit event takes place on her actual birthday. She will have prints of her work available, cupcakes and as she put it, free hugs. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.