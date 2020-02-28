NICOLLET — The governor and a collection of other decision-makers were in Nicollet Friday to announce a plan forward for widening the 12-mile stretch of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm, often considered one of the state's most dangerous.
Everyone who spoke at the press conference inside the Nicollet Fire Department hall expressed confidence that the funding path has been found and construction could start as early as 2022.
"This issue, for so many of you, is deeply personal," Gov. Walz said, introducing the plan at the podium. He said it just moments after the Nicollet Fire Department interrupted the press conference to clear out the fire trucks, as the team responded to an emergency call in rural Nicollet County.
"They're going to be out on our roads. They're going to respond as quickly as they can respond," said Walz, referencing the Fire Department's sudden departure. "Unfortunately, we know a lot of these calls we get are for accidents on Highway 14. And as I was saying, the issue goes far beyond just the economics or the theoretical about transportation. This dangerous, tragic stretch of road has impacted countless families."
The plan, as announced Friday, is to take out a loan for $36 million — equal to 49% of the estimated $92.7 million construction cost — from the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA). The remaining cost could be mostly funded by a separate Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for up to $50 million. If that grants comes through, MnDOT may reduce or rescind the federal loan.
But, as Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher explained, the state is committed to funding the remainder of the cost after the loan, whatever that might be, regardless of whether it gets the grant.
"If the INFRA grant doesn't happen, here is my commitment to you: we are going to figure out from the MnDOT budget how to complete the last gap of this project," Anderson Kelliher said.
Nicollet County has also committed $3.5 million to the project to plug whatever gap is left after the federal loan (and potential grant).
The loan from the federal TIFIA program comes at a very low 1.2-1.3% interest rate, which Nicollet County Commissioner John Luepke said was too good to pay off, even he'd rather see more direct funding. Answering questions after the press conference, Anderson Kelliher said she is "very confident" the loan application will succeed, as the federal program is already in place. She also said the state already has the funding to pay back the loan.
Legislation is needed to establish a separate special revenue account for non-dedicated transportation funds, and the bill to make that happen is sponsored by local legislators — Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, in the House, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, in the Senate. Both expressed confidence that their bills have bi-partisan support and will be sent to the governor for a final signature and approval this spring session.
Both were at the press conference and expressed their thanks to the state officials and local persons involved in making it all happen. Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich also spoke at the podium, expressing his excitement for the safety and potential economic development that will come with the expansion project.
MnDOT is expecting to close on the federal loan in six-to-nine months, which would enable the project to break ground in fall 2021 with construction in 2022 or 2023.
It's personal
For many announcing the way forward on Highway 14 Friday, the project is personal.
Gov. Walz spoke about his own connection to tragedy on the road, living in the Highway 14 area for many years as a Mankato West high school teacher and being neighbor to one of its victims. Mary Ingman, a St. Peter native, lost her husband to a crash on the highway in 1996; Walz already knew the family and calls Ingman one of his close personal friends today; she has served an inspiration to him for getting this project done.
"Tim became my neighbor after (the crash in 1996), and he was already coaching my son's basketball team," Ingman said of Walz. "The project is awesome. Just driving here today from North Mankato to Nicollet on four lanes was such a sense of relief. It's so much safer."
Walz also stated that Highway 14 is a topic he's been hearing about non-stop for many years.
"Constantly. This goes back to me when I first was in Minnesota when my dearest friends and next door neighbors had this death when they had young children," he said. "I had never thought of running for office at that time, and then, I'd say, every day as a member of Congress in the 1st Congressional District, this was an issue."
Sen. Frentz also started his comments with a note on the personal aspect.
"I woke up this morning Highway 14, I could see it out my window, hear it," he said. "Those of us that have been down here, almost all of us know of a family who has lost someone on this stretch of roadway."
Likewise, Rep. Brandt spoke of the local impact, speaking the names of victims in recent crashes. On Jan. 20, Naomi Sue Peterson, 45, of New Ulm, was killed when her Pontiac Grand Am, heading northbound on Nicollet County Road 37, entered Highway 14, where a Volvo tractor truck crashed into it; she died on impact. A day later, Aaron Glen Lloyd, a 23-year-old from North Mankato was killed when an eastbound SUV crossed into the westbound lane and collided with Lloyd’s Chevrolet Malibu.
"A collective sorrow. That's what everyone around here was feeling during that two-day stretch," Brand said.
Nicollet Mayor Froelich noted the pain crashes on the road have caused the local community, as well as the community of Courtland and local townships. He spoke of the incredible devastation the highway has generated since four-lane expansions began on various stretches 61 years ago in 1959.
"Since then, 150 lives have been lost," he said.
As noted by Kevin Raney, Owatonna city councilor and U.S. Highway 14 Partnership vice president, “We have been waiting over 60 years for Highway 14 expansion. This proposal would make a long-sought goal a reality: four lanes all the way from New Ulm to Rochester."