Owatonna School Board candidates made their last pitch to constituents on Monday, a day before the final day for voters to cast their ballots.
The school board candidates were asked about the referendum questions, opinions on how the district has handled the pandemic and distance learning, Owatonna’s new high school, racial equality and preparing students for life after high school. It was the final candidate forum sponsored by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Rotary Clubs of Owatonna and the Owatonna People’s Press.
Deborah Bandel, Tim Jensen, Dom Korbel, Abdulahi Osman and Eric Schuster are vying for three seats on the Owatonna School Board on Tuesday. Jensen and Schuster are incumbents, and Schuster was absent from Monday’s forum.
The forum began with a brief opening comments section where each candidate introduced themselves and explaining why they were running.
Besides choosing their representatives for school board, voters will also be deciding on two referendum questions from the Owatonna school district. The first question asks voters to renew the district’s current operating levy with an inflation adjustment. The second question asks voters to increase the levy with a phased-in approach being in 2022 and then again in 2025. If the referendum fails, Superintendent Jeff Elstad has said they will have to try again to pass a levy referendum next year.
The candidates also discussed funding after they were asked how they would handle funding challenges if the levy doesn't pass.
For Osman, maintaining the quality of teaching is a priority. He said he would handle the challenges by choosing initiatives that align with this priority.
Bandel said she plans to support quality teachers within the district.
“If we want to have quality teachers, then we need to be very supportive of them and I understand that the pension funds for teachers is quite underfunded,” Bandel said, adding that would be something she would like to work on.
If the levy questions do not pass, Korbel says he would take a step back and question why it didn't pass. He also pointed out that the bond for the new high school did not pass during the first try.
“I think in hindsight we realized that the first time through, we left some people behind in terms of understanding the why,” Korbel says.
Korbel said he's made many tough decisions before and he is willing to go through the budget, leverage taxpayers dollars and look for more community partnerships.
Jensen, talked about how the current board has already cut $2 million out of the budget. He believes that if the budget is not passed, cuts will have a heavy impact on the district.
Other topics include how the district has handled the pandemic and distance learning. Across the board, candidates expressed the importance of providing students with devices and access to the internet. The candidates generally had positive things to say about the district’s response to the pandemic. Many were impressed by the teachers' and students' resiliency and flexibility during this time. There was some concern over device access and facility access.
Candidates also discussed the next big challenge for the district would be, now that the new high school bond was passed.
Korbel says ensuring student safety is a top priority. Additionally, Korbel says as the student population becomes more diverse, the district needs to look at its teachers and staff and put a plan into place to increase the diversity of those working there.
Jensen believes the biggest issue is financial. He pointed to the underfunding from the state and federal government, and hopes to get that aspect of the funding fixed. He said he wants to communicate more with the district’s state and local legislators to figure something out.
Osman agrees that funding is one of the district’s biggest challenges. He said he hopes to get involved with the community and businesses more to find potential grants. Osman would like to see the district also work on globalizing its view as students will need competitive skills to complete in an international world.
Osman said he is glad to see the new high school will have more opportunities for students to explore career paths. He believes the Owatonna Public Schools should really push its students early on to explore those opportunities. He also added that a successful career path doesn't always include a four-year degree.
“You don’t need to have a four year degree in order to learn a living, many of the welders and health care, they do earn a decent wage,” Osman said.
Bandel raised the issue of bullying, which she believes is still going on in the schools and is a problem that needs to be addressed, reminding the crowd that diversity is more than differences in color and religion, but also views. She said she hopes to instill more tolerance of those that are different,
Diversity and inclusion was another topic discussed at the forum. Jensen said the administrator and many teachers have been participating in diversity training.
“We’ve heard different testimony from some of those staff members sharing how enlightening it can be to understand what a microaggression is, what different ways that people interact that we might not even consciously think about, that has an affect on minority students or other populations,” Jensen said. He added that the district’s work needs to continue.
Osman wants the district to educate itself about diversity. He believes it's currently doing a good job, but could push themselves to do even better. Implicit bias comes from a place of ignorance and fear, Osman said, and education can be a tool to help fix that. He said education can help develop a better understanding of others in the community.