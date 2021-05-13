With a bucket and a grabber, Owatonna resident John Gibson helps restore some of the city’s natural beauty by picking up one piece of litter at a time.
For six years now, the 86-year-old has been walking around the community picking up trash. Although he has been stopped and thanked for his efforts a number of times, the recognition isn’t what motivates him to continue. Instead, improving the environment’s health and removing blight encourages him to do the work.
Through the years he has walked various routes from the trail in between Kaplan Woods and downtown, down Cedar Avenue, near the local post office, library, history center and fairgrounds. Although his route varies, today his most common routes are along Main Avenue and Cedar Avenue. Depending on the season, Gibson walks nearly every day up to four miles.
While taking care of the blight is a motivating factor to his work, environmental concerns is another reason why he is motivated to do the work.
“I hate to see this stuff going into the Straight River. I would like to see the day when the Straight River is cleaner when it leaves Owatonna then when it comes in. But that always gives you something to shoot for,” Gibson said.
As someone who cares about the environment, Gibson has tried to start up a citizens group to help clean up the community, but the plan fizzled out as there wasn’t much interest.
Common litter finds on his walk include receipts, plastic bags and packaging. He has concerns about excessive packaging and envisions a world where food producers are responsible and use more sustainable packaging in an effort to cut down on the waste. He is also concerned that people may be relying too much on packaging labeled as “biodegradable.”
Gibson notes that the composition of litter has changed.
“I certainly have noticed a big increase in the numbers of thrown away masks,” Gibson said.
While some areas parks seem to stay relatively clean, with the exception of some windblown plastic bags, Gibson notes the litter problem tends to concentrate near roads.
“Most of what I see is stuff that people who are in a big rush passing through a neighborhood, just throw it out their car window. The most disgusting thing I see people doing is taking their kids dirty diapers and throwing them in the gutter,” Gibson said.
The most dreaded type of litter that he spots on his walks is Styrofoam. The foamy packaging material can break into hundreds of parts, or be run over by a lawnmower, further exacerbating the problem.
Gibson envisions a world where more people shop for their food locally, effectively reducing transportation environmental costs and excessive packaging.
“They’re spending more and more money on packaging and less and less on the contents with each passing day,” Gibson said.
While recycling packaging is a nice step, Gibson notes that ultimately making reductions will have a greater impact in the environment.
“The only effective way of making a dent in this is to reduce our consumption of it in the beginning. There’s always going to be people that don’t care, they’re just going to throw it out. And there’s hopefully always going to be people who do care, and we’ll pick it up and try to get it in the waste stream,” Gibson said.