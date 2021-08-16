An Owatonna man is facing drunken driving charges after he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle and injured his passenger.
Daniel Neil Tellijohn, 51, was charged Monday in Steele County Court with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation for causing substantial bodily harm to another as a result of operating a motor vehicle while having an alcohol concentration at 0.08 or more. He is also being charged with two counts of second-degree DWI, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 6:47 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single motorcycle crash on the 900 block of Crestview Lane. Police located an injured man in the grass. He was bleeding from his face, shoulder and knee, according to the report. The man was treated by Mayo Ambulance and later transported to Owatonna Hospital, where it was confirmed that his left ankle was broken.
The injured man told police that Tellijohn was allegedly giving him a ride home and that all he remembers is telling Tellijohn to slow down.
When police spoke with Tellijohn at the scene, he reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, had watery eyes and was losing his balance. After performing field sobriety tests, Tellijohn was arrested for probably cause of driving while intoxicated, according to court records. At the Steele County Detention Center, Tellijohn allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 BAC – more than twice the legal limit.
Court documents state a homeowner in the area of the crash provide police with video surveillance that shows Tellijohn driving the motorcycle.
Tellijohn was served with an order of revocation, a temporary license, a plate impoundment and a vehicle forfeiture form, according to court records. He was previously convicted in 2019 with a DWI in Rice County.
Tellijohn is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 26.