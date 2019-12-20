STEELE COUNTY — After seeing the first raise for Steele County commissioners in six years in 2019, the current Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to keep their same salary and per diem pay heading into 2020.
Last year, there was a lengthy discussion among the commissioners that resulted in several ideas being offered on how to approach their salary and handle per diems, ultimately resulting in a 2.5% increase in their salary in a 3-2 vote with commissioners John Glynn and Rick Gnemi opposing. The raise resulted in an additional $547.15, bringing the salary up to $22,433 for each commissioner. The per diem rate remained the same, which is $70 per meeting they attend.
The salary and per diems rates had not been touched in over a handful of years prior.
On Thursday night, however, the commissioner agreed that their pay needed not to be changed again, quickly voting to keep everything the same for next year.
“I personally think we should leave things as they are,” said commissioner and board chair Greg Krueger during the regular meeting. “We saw a little bit of a raise last year, but I don’t think any one of us does this for the money. If we looked at what we do by the hour it wouldn’t work out well, anyway.”
Also during the regular meeting on Thursday, commissioners approved a payment of $1,085 to settle a conciliation matter at the Steele County Detention Center, approved final payments to contractors for the public works facility projects, and extended the current HR and IT service agreements with MNPrairie through the first quarter of 2020.
The work to demolish the old highway shop property was awarded to JJD Companies for $7,000, as well.