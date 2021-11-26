Personal politics aside, the Steele County Board of Commissioners need to decide how to manage the first of two potential vaccine mandates from the federal government — and they need to decide fast.
Come Dec. 5, all staff employed at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and supplies must have started their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine or submitted their religious or medical exemptions. The vaccination mandate was issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, and it states the staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or have received an approved religious or medical exemption or deferral by that date.
During the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Scott Golberg said commissioners needed to make a decision by the end of the month on how they will proceed with the mandate.
"The tyranny of COVID continues. I guess we've been, for the last year-and-a-half, we have been adjusting to and reacting to federal and state orders, funding allocations and rules," Golberg said. "This mandate took effect Nov. 5 … in our case this [effects] our home health care, part of our Public Health department. We will have to comply with that; it is not under a stayed order."
Golberg stressed the Board of Commissioners did not have a lot of time to put together a policy on how they will enforce the mandate. Part of this includes whether or not those who do not comply with the mandate will be terminated on Dec. 6, to which Golberg said will not be determined until the special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Commissioner Jim Abbe asked what would happen if the county chose not to enforce the mandate, to which Golberg said the county would be subject to a number of things determined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. According to CMS, depending on the level of noncompliance, covered providers and suppliers may face civil money penalties, denial of payment for new admissions, or termination of the Medicare/Medicaid provider agreement.
Julie Johnson, director of human resources for the county, said she does anticipate to have some of those impacted by this mandate to turn in an exemption form, either medical or religious.
"Determinations about medical exemptions have to come from an employee's licensed health care provider, so that won't be the county's decision or judgement because the medical provider will determine yes, they have a reason," Johnson said. "The strongly held religious belief one, that will be a determination by the county on whether it will be approved and denied."
Johnson said CMS has provided template forums for the employees to fill out, but not a list of rules on what could or should be determined a religious exemption.
Though the commissioners understood they would have to make a decision, and that simply not enforcing the mandate isn't a good option, some of them shared their personal feelings about what they consider to be a "poorly thought out" attempt at "government overreach."
"It's just wrong in my opinion," said Abbe. "I feel it's unfair putting employees in the position to have to choose between their beliefs and, in some cases, their careers … I'm struggling with it and I'm not sure I'm in favor of signing off on anything."
Abbe added he feels it is unwise to have such a mandate in place as there is already a staff shortage in the healthcare industry. Commissioner James Brady agreed with Abbe that it didn't feel "right" to be putting this kind of ultimating on county employees.
"I don't think we're supposed to be the police of picking and choosing," Brady said. "I think if someone wants an exemption, they should get it."
The commissioners agreed to schedule a special meeting for noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to approve a policy regarding the CMS vaccine mandate. Commissioner John Glynn was not in attendance at the meeting.