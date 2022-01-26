One of Steele County’s top prosecutors will be moving up to a chambers of her own.
On Tuesday, two weeks after she was announced as a candidate, Gov. Tim Walz appointed Christy Hormann to fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Steven R. Schwab, who is chambered in Albert Lea in Freeborn County.
Hormann is currently serving as the chief deputy Steele County attorney, having been with the office for the past 16 years.
“I am proud to appoint Ms. Hormann to the Freeborn County bench,” said Walz in a press release. “Her work on the Third Judicial District Veteran’s Treatment Court and her dedication to helping those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues give me confidence that she will lead with compassion and strive for equitable outcomes for all those who appear before her.”
Echoing the governor’s sentiment, Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh said it is Hormann’s compassion that makes her an ideal fit for a judicial seat.
“It’s not so much how she treats the law; it’s how she treats people,” McIntosh said, adding that, as a judge, one has to understand driving forces behind human behavior. “We have a job to do in terms of enforcing the laws and responding to crimes, but she truly sees the individual behind it and what drove it to happen in the first place. She’s been a great leader in our office of promoting that mindset.”
Earlier this month, Hormann admitted becoming a judge was not a lifelong career aspiration of hers. But when this vacancy came up, she said it sparked her interest as a way to continue and expand her ability to help others in the judicial system.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Hormann told the People’s Press. “I’ve been very happy here in Steele County with the work that I’ve been able to do here.”
Hormann first joined the Steele County Attorney’s Office in 2006, hired on as a felony adult prosecutor. Prior to her arrival in Steele County, she served as an assistant Ramsey County attorney in the criminal division for six months.
Hormann has since transitioned into her role as chief deputy Steele County attorney, where, on top of her managerial responsibilities, her caseload consists of civil commitments, guardianships or conservatorships, and adult felony criminal cases.
Throughout her time in Steele County, McIntosh said the two have worked together on several “major” cases. The one that sticks out the most, however, was the 2011 murder trial of Ryan Hurd, an Oklahoma man who stabbed to death his 19-year-old girlfriend, Kathryn Anderson, of Morris, Minnesota, in 2009. Anderson’s body had been found in Steele County, about 5 miles outside of Owatonna.
“This was a really tragic situation with a lot of twists and turns and just other really unique aspects of that case,” McIntosh said. “She and I have partnered up on a few big cases, but that one will always stick out to me because of how we have to navigate both the legal issues with witnesses across the country. Christy was great at dealing with and really understanding where the victims were at.”
Hormann also serves on the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court and the Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board. Her community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for the Crisis Resource Center of Steele County and the Steele County Safety Camp. Hormann is also a member of the Promoting Peace Planning Committee and serves as a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State High School League.
As Hormann begins her transition to the bench, McIntosh said he knows she will leave her caseload in good condition, so someone new will be able to easily pick it up. McIntosh said they will immediately begin discussion on how to fill her position, though the exact position they end up filling is yet to be determined.
Until then, McIntosh said he hopes the residents of Steele County realize all of the service Hormann has provided.
“She has served the public very well and always had the victims’ well-being in mind,” McIntosh said. “She always has in mind wanting to get at the root of the issues to prevent the next time coming around. In 16 years, she has done a lot for the citizens of Steele County.”
“A lot of people never deal with the County Attorney’s Office, but when they do it’s usually in a crisis issue,” he continued. “They know she has done a great job on behalf of the criminal justice system.”
The timeline for when Hormann will be appointed is yet to be determined, but it will not be until after Judge Schwab retires at the end of March. As she prepares for her transition, Hormann said her time in Steele County has been invaluable.
“I couldn’t be happier with the time I’ve spent here and the opportunities I’ve been given,” Hormann said. “Dan has been a great leader and a great mentor. I’ve learned a lot from him and the others here in the office.”
“The goal in this office has always been to serve the community and get justice for everyone involved in the system,” she continued. “I will carry that forward into my position on the bench.”
Hormann will be chambered in Albert Lea in Freeborn County. Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona counties.