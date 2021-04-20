The Medford School Board approved its revised budget for 2020-21 with an additional $21,201 added to the deficit.
When the preliminary budget was adopted in July 2020, the school district's anticipated deficit for the year was expected to be $2.4 million. The revised budget's increase by about $21,201 is “pretty flat” from the preliminary to revised budgets, said Jarred Anderson, the Medford school district's business manager. However, there were several notable changes in revenue and expenditures in the budget.
“The COVID funds that we received this fall, it doesn't have an impact on the deficit itself, but both expenditures and revenues are inflated a bit, it would be the same number for both sides, so it's a wash,” Anderson told the School Board Monday.
The district spent a majority of its $232,180 in COVID-19 funds by the end of December. A few more rounds of COVID-19 funds are expected to come from the federal government.
The school district also had a general fund expenditure due to the speech department having about 35 students more than the typical caseload, causing the district to hire additional staff to help the school's speech/language pathologist. The district also had to hire a substitute from a third party company due to a maternity leave. In total, the district's cost for its speech department increased by about $112,000 this year, according to Anderson. Geoff Wagner, the special education director, is working to reduce that number next year by reducing the caseload by about 10 or 15 more than typical instead of 35 students more.
The district is down 33 students, which meant the district received $235,000 less in revenue than the previous year.
The revised budget also includes a surprise bill from a service provided to the district in 2017. The district unexpectedly received a bill for $114,000 in January for a long-term facility maintenance project on the rooftop completed by an Owatonna company in 2017. Anderson said he reached out to the district auditors and architects regarding the cost, and they were able to tie it back to $95,000 worth of work for which the district was never billed despite multiple attempts to get in contact with the company. Anderson told the School Board that he intends to pay the company $95,000 after he made the board aware of the situation during the meeting Monday.
“We called, we sent certified mail, I stopped at the shop multiple times, we had a letter written by our lawyer sent to this establishment, and they just would not bill us,” Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau said.
The district had budgeted for it up front, but that was more than four years ago. A smaller charge for about $18,000 was also billed, although, according to Ristau the district will hold off on that payment to get some more clarification regarding the bill.
The school district's food service fund appears to be in a better place than last year, Anderson noted. He explained that everyone is receiving free meals since March 2020 when the federal government implemented its free meal program at the start of the pandemic. Medford schools are receiving a higher reimbursement rate from the state than if they were using the free and reduced lunch program. Additionally last year, the district spent about $40,000 in equipment within the food service fund, a purchase which was not needed this year.
Anderson said he is planning to transfer more from the community service fund to the general fund at the end of the year. The transfer in years past has typically been around $20,000, but it'll increase by about $65,000 this year.
“(The community service) fund is looking a little better here on paper than what it does, right now, before the transfer. Participation and the community projects and then preschool is just humped down this year due to COVID,” Anderson said.
The district's debt service fund hasn't changed much since the adopted budget back in July. At the beginning of the year, Anderson overbudgeted significantly for construction, which included the district's parking lot project, as he had heard of “horror stories” from other schools' construction projects. He ended up reducing the construction project budget by $800,000.
“This had the potential to be a bad fiscal year if the cushion with the construction project wasn't there, but since, it is only $20,000 added to the deficit,” Anderson said.
Ristau added that the board made an “adventurous move” to move forward with the construction budget and the project, which has paid off.
“It was the right move at the right time, because you could not do that now for what we did, a year ago,” Ristau said.