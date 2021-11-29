For the last six months, the public comment period at the Owatonna School Board meetings has been frequently utilized by parents of students and residents in the district, airing concerns over what and how children are being taught.
Last week, an Owatonna resident, and member of United Patriots of Accountability, or UPA — a local advocacy group pushing for transparency and questioning the use of "equity" at Owatonna Public Schools — used her time to address the School Board to talk about a book. The book, which Langlie felt was inappropriate for the age group it was seemingly available to, was actually never on an OPS Library shelf, despite a clerical error allowing it to be listed online.
"I come to you today to start unraveling what is being offered in our local school district libraries," said Angie Langlie during the Nov. 22 meeting. "This [book] will be one of many that I will be speaking about."
According to what Langlie said during the meeting, she and a group of other community members found a 16-page document of what is considered "inappropriate material in book form" and began looking into whether or not these books were available for students to check out from the school libraries. One book the group found a copy of which was brought by Langlie to the board meeting — was the graphic novel "Flamer" by Mike Curato.
"Flamer" is summarized on the book jacket as a story about a young boy named Aiden who is away at camp during the summer before he starts high school. The story goes on to talk about friendships, navigating bullying, self-discovery and acceptance. National Public Radio described the graphic novel — a book made up of comics content — as being about a Catholic Boy Scout who is coming to terms with the fact that he is gay, and the bullying and shame that inevitably seems to come with it.
After reading a couple of excerpts from the book during the board meeting, which described sexual jokes made between the fictional teenage characters and a scene about masturbation, Langlie said she believes the book is not age appropriate for the sixth-through-eighth-grade students that were believed to have access to it through the Owatonna Middle School library.
Following the meeting, a video of Langlie speaking about the book was viewed more than 8,000 times and shared more than 200 times on Facebook.
Online error
It turns out, however, the book was never available for students in the first place. According to Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, it ended up on the online library catalog as a result of a simple oversight.
"It never hit circulation at the middle school for students," Elstad said, adding that, when books are ordered, they often come in packages of "top books" for certain ages. When the packages arrive, Elstad said a group of media specialists at the district read and review every book to determine if they fit the standards and policies set by the district.
"It is not meant to censor the books," Elstad said. "But we do have to deem whether or not it is appropriate for circulation."
Elstad said the media specialists found "Flamer" had references and language that goes against district policies. Ultimately, he said the book was pulled and sent back to the company without ever seeing a home on an OMS library shelf. Elstad added, however, that there are books available in the district libraries with LGBTQ representation, which he said is important for students and families who identify as a part of that community.
"The system we used, called Destiny, helps us catalog our books, and at times, publishers have pushed a book into the Destiny site, creating that book listing online for you," Elstad said. "Within that, sometimes there are titles that we have on that list that are not in circulation after they have been reviewed by staff. This is where there was a flaw in our system."
The main staff member who is responsible for keeping the online catalog accurate has been on leave since the beginning of the school year, Elstad said, and the listing Destiny created for "Flamer" was never removed from the online site.
"It could never be checked out by students," Elstad said. "We have to be careful about the books we would deem inappropriate, but when we read a book that has an unusual amount of profanity, we pull it or don't put it in circulation in the first place."
Prioritizing transparency
Though the issue surrounded the book happened to be nothing more than a catalog mistake, Elstad said he wished the situation would have been handled differently instead of during a public comment period at a meeting.
"We want to be transparent; it is never the district's intention to be anything but," Elstad said. "We want parents and the community to understand what we're doing. I don't believe we haven't been transparent — we aren't hiding anything; it just takes us time to do it all."
Langlie said in her statements to the School Board that she, too, is only interested in total transparency.
"I am not trying to change anyone's minds, but to be transparent," Langlie said. "I feel being transparent is what the community is looking for."
Members of UPA have also started raising questions about the school district's "equity library," which is a library housed at the middle school that only staff and teachers have access to, according to an email exchange with the group and the People's Press. Members have requested an opportunity to view the library, and Elstad said their request will be granted. A social media post made by UPA on Nov. 27 shows 12 books on the topic of race relations and equity available for teachers in the equity library.
The UPA group did not return requests for further comment on Flamer or other books potentially made available to Owatonna students.