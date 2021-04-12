Ruth’s House of Hope is designed to help women and children in crisis situations, and with COVID-19 being a crisis situation on its own, the shelter itself has needed support more than ever this past year.
Ruth’s House of Hope can serve nine families with a capacity of 27 people at one time. And pandemic or not, the house is always full and always has a waiting list.
“That’s something that always remains consistent,” said Sandy Varley, communications and outreach coordinator for Ruth’s House. “Especially now after COVID, there’s been 13 shelters just in Southeast Minnesota that have closed, so there’s definitely a huge need in our area.”
In many respects, Ruth’s House is lucky to survive during an unusual and difficult year for many nonprofits. A virtual fundraiser replaced its annual gala, and a grant opportunity this past month was the good news the nonprofit needed. More donations and volunteerism is always welcome, said Varley, but she said the community has already stepped up significantly during a rough year.
“People are in a giving mood, and especially the people of Faribault have always been very generous, and they understand our mission,” Varley said. “Like every other year, they’ve really helped us. We can’t thank the community enough for supporting our shelter.”
In place of the Heart’s Gala, which typically gathers roughly 300 guests at the Faribault American Legion, Ruth’s House hosted its first annual Helping Hearts online fundraiser Feb. 13. The community responded positively, according to Varley, who noted the nonprofit released a survey after the event to collect community feedback. The event raised $107,000 for Ruth’s House of Hope as well as Sarah’s House, a sober-living home in Northfield where up to five women may stay at a time after they complete rehabilitation treatment.
“Our goal was $120,000, so we did fall short, but we were happy with the money we raised,” Varley said. “This was the first time we had attempted something like this. Portions like the dessert auction and some of the games we play cannot be replicated in the virtual setting, but we were very thankful for the support we had from local businesses and our sponsors.”
Not every fundraiser for Ruth’s House was able to have an alternative virtual event. The local Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus, a big proponent of Ruth’s House of Hope, did not host its annual Hope and Harmony Concert in the fall. Combining that event’s proceeds from other Lakelander fundraisers, such as a winter parade in Montgomery and singing Valentines in February, the group divided $6,000 among Ruth’s House and two other local charities in 2019.
Lakelander George Trudeau said the chorus was unable to host the fall concert or any other fundraisers last year. The group has some parades lined up for the fall, however, so they’re hopeful about using their voices for the greater good again.
Ruth’s House did receive some positive news in March: the nonprofit had been selected as a recipient of the Otto Bremer Trust Award, with the prize being $50,000. Ruth’s House was among 190 grant recipients in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
“Organizations throughout the region continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, making their needs that much more critical,” Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee of Otto Bremer Trust, in a press release. “We are inspired by their resilience during these challenging times.”
Varley said this monetary amount will cover basic costs for running the shelter, which is much needed after a rough year due to COVID-19.
Planning ahead, Varley said Ruth’s House hopes to have an online art auction in August and to eventually coordinate an in-person event. In the meantime, she offered a couple suggestions for community members who want to support the shelter.
“We are always thrilled when we receive a donation of course,” she said. “Volunteers are welcome. We have a lot of outdoor projects that need to be done this spring, so they can certainly call our outreach office. That includes yard work, painting, helping us clean up our playground — things like that are always welcome.”