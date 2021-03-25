Easter candy will soon be abundant in Medford as a local nonprofit works to create some cheer during a rather bleak year.
The Medford Civic Club will be hosting its Easter Bunny Parade Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. The parade, which acts as a replacement for the club’s traditional Easter Egg Hunt, will follow a predetermined route. The Easter Bunny will ride on top of a fire truck and waving to parade attendees as the vehicle meanders through the streets.
“The Easter Bunny has found time in his busy schedule to swing by Medford,” said Erin Sammon, Civic Club organizer.
Sammon and other Civic Club members will follow behind the fire truck to toss out generous amounts of candy. She is looking forward to providing an opportunity for Medford residents to get out and celebrate after a dreary year. Parade visitors are asked to adhere to the six foot social distancing rule and be mindful of other people’s property. There will be plenty of opportunity and space for visitors to spread out to watch the Easter Bunny roll by, she said.
Saturday’s parade marks the second time the club has been forced to alter its annual Easter celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a desire to host some sort of Easter event for the community and after the success of last year’s parade, club members decided to bring the parade back once more.
“Hopefully next year maybe we’ll be able to get back to the egg hunt if that’s what our group wants to do,” Sammon said.
In the meantime parents are just happy that their children get a chance to see the Easter Bunny, Sammon notes. She recalls the parade being an emotional experience last year, as reality dawned on her while she and her fellow Civic Club members drove around tossing out candy with masks and gloves on. At the time the pandemic was still new and the experience gave her a greater appreciation for her pre-pandemic experiences.
After this weekend’s event, the annual Straight River Days will be the club’s next big event. This year marks the 50th celebration of Straight River Days and while the club would have liked to host a giant celebration, that simply was not a possibility this year. The group will host a dialed back version of some of the events, specifically the more hands-on activities, according to Sammon. The celebration will be held June 17-19. More information along with event registration will eventually be posted on the website straightriverdays.com.
“Hopefully things will lighten up and the restrictions will lighten and we can just add some more stuff, but it’s kind of hard for us to plan for the unknown,” Sammon said about summer event.
Popular events like the car show, medallion hunt, Explore Medford contest, parade and concert will continue this year, according to Sammon. A virtual pageant will be conducted to crown Miss Medford.
Those interested in getting involved in the club or supporting the club’s activities financially can message Medford Civic Club on Facebook. Sammon also suggests the community can support the club by simply participating in club activities, adding that residents should keep their eyes open for updates as Straight River Days approaches.