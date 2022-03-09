Minnesota’s projected budget surplus ballooned to $9.25 billion in last week’s fiscal forecast, providing a boost to local lawmakers seeking tax relief and additional investments in public safety, housing and infrastructure ahead of this fall’s election campaign.
Driven primarily by greater than expected tax revenues, the projected surplus now dwarfs the modest surpluses legislators have enjoyed for most of the last decade. In total, the surplus now sits at roughly 1 out of every 6 dollars collected over the biennium.
Still, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter was quick to emphasize that the state’s fiscal picture remains uncertain. He pointed to a potential rise in energy prices linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with inflation and the potential for new COVID variants, as possible stumbling blocks, which could slow economic growth.
“It’s a challenging time to be making a long-term budget projection,” he said.
The announcement marked a dramatic end to the first month of a legislative session that has so far been heavy on sweeping, expensive policy proposals but light on the bipartisan cooperation needed to shepherd any bills through the state’s divided Legislature.
Both sides are tailoring their proposals with an eye to securing public approval, because, along with Gov. Tim Walz and the full Minnesota Executive Council (Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha) all 201 legislators will be on the ballot this fall.
Unemployment insurance
Legislators will have several months left in which to debate the merits of competing proposals around public safety, tax reform, infrastructure and other key issues. However, the issue of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is set to come to a head much sooner.
That’s because the state only has until March 15 to refill the fund, which went from having $1.5 billion in reserves to being $1.2 billion in the red, due to the large number of benefits paid out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those dollars were effectively borrowed from the federal government and are required by law to be repaid this spring. Unless legislators agree to spend a portion of their surplus on repaying that debt, businesses would incur increased payroll taxes.
Legislation to replenish the trust fund has been endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz’s Administration and legislators of both parties, but the House DFL and Senate Republicans have taken different approaches to the issue and have not yet come to a compromise.
House DFLers have tried to tie the effort to their large “Hero Pay” bill, which would provide about $1 billion in bonuses for frontline workers. Last fall, the House DFL and Senate Republicans agreed to the framework for a much smaller “Hero Pay” bill of around $250 million.
An effort to tie the bills together in the Senate failed, with senators opting instead last month to pass a standalone bill authored by Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, to provide the full $2.7 billion to replenish the trust fund on a 55-11 vote.
Walz and his handpicked Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development, Northfield native Steve Grove, have also endorsed allocating $2.7 billion for a full replenishment of the Unemployment Trust Fund.
House DFLers have backed legislation that would repay only the $1.2 billion owed to the federal government. However, Grove has warned that only the full replenishment of the fund would avert payroll tax increases.
Tax cuts
Averting those tax increases has become a central rallying cry for local Republican legislators. A majority of the House GOP caucus has signed onto the lower chamber’s companion bill of the Senate, offered by Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing.
Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, is a co-sponsor and argues that it should be the Legislature’s most immediate priority. However, she hopes that legislators will follow that up with broad-based tax relief, as has been proposed by House and Senate Republicans.
“What I’m hearing from my constituents, with few exceptions, is that this is taxpayer money, and we should return it,” she said.
Drawing a contrast with Walz’s proposals for a one-time tax refund, Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, said that given the state’s fiscal situation, he believes that legislators can and should enact ongoing tax relief.
“I still want to get it back to the taxpayers who paid it in and not in the form of a check,” he said. “I think we should look at meaningful, permanent tax reform.”
Other local Republicans were quick to emphasize their belief that the large majority of the surplus should go to tax cuts. Under the plan backed by Senate Republicans, the first tier income tax bracket would be roughly halved, and taxes on Social Security benefits eliminated.
Prioritized spending
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, laid out a different approach. Lippert argued that the surplus has been driven by a rise in corporate profits and should be spent on helping working Minnesotans with investments in childcare, housing and health care.
The vice chair for the House’s Long Term Care Division during his first term in the Legislature, Lippert said that the surplus could also allow for a much needed increase in reimbursement rates for the state’s personal care attendants.
Lippert also indicated that he would like to see a boost to the state’s education funding, as well. In particular, he said it’s time for the state to address the ongoing special education cross subsidy, whereby the state and federal governments haven’t provided the funding needed to cover special education mandates, often forcing local districts to cut programming in other areas to compensate.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, also called for more investment in education after “a difficult two years in the classroom.” Frentz said he hopes that additional investment in education could reduce class sizes.
Frentz, the ranking member on the Senate’s Energy and Utilities Committee, also hopes to see the state pass legislation to help combat rising energy costs. With inflation eating into pocketbooks, he said that investments in childcare, housing and energy affordability could go a long way to helping keep the cost of living manageable for working families.
As chair of the Senate Housing Committee, Sen. Draheim will play a key role in crafting any final legislation around the topic. Draheim reiterated that his focus will be on promoting single family homeownership using reforms designed to engage the free market rather than government spending, with a particular emphasis on relaxing regulations.
Cops and infrastructure
With their constituents increasingly concerned about rises in violent crime, especially in the Twin Cities, legislators from both parties have also expressed interest in providing increased funding for police recruitment and retention.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, is the chief author of two key proposals in the Senate Republican proposal around Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention, which has been branded as the “C.O.P.S. Program,” short for “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety.”
Jasinski’s SF2847 would provide $1.5 million in funding for the Pathways to Policing Program, helping agencies across the state reimburse non-traditional candidates for law enforcement for the cost of a training program enabling them to enter law enforcement.
Jasinski’s larger bill, SF2964, would provide $20 million in funding for the Workforce Scholarship program, so as to increase enrollment in Associate Degree programs in law enforcement across the state.
Given the larger surplus, Jasinski expressed optimism that both bills could ultimately pass. Another priority for Jasinski and several other local legislators is legislation to capture 100% of the sales tax from auto parts and devote it towards roads and bridges.
Under the bill backed by Jasinski, Draheim and Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, the lead Republican on the House Transportation Committee, a portion of those dollars would go specifically toward road and bridge repairs in communities of under 5,000 people.
Petersburg noted that, under the funding formula mandated by the Minnesota Constitution, 62% of dollars collected by the Highway User Tax Distribution fund go to maintaining trunk highways, 29% to county state aid highways, and 9% to municipalities with over 5,000 people.
However, in recent years, the Legislature has moved to provide smaller communities with funding to maintain their own roads. For smaller communities in the region and across the state, Petersburg said that continued investment is needed.
“We need to continue to bolster our infrastructure,” he said.