After nearly two years of planning, a local nonprofit that houses of stray, injured, feral and inhospitable cats could finally be on the verge of getting a new facility designed to accommodate its needs.
Located just outside of Faribault, Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary was established five years ago by former veterinary technician Julie Marvets. Since then, she and a sizable team of volunteers have worked around the clock to give the cats the care they need.
Many of Furball Farm’s cats are antisocial while others have difficulty living in a different home because of urinary tract issues. They live largely in a converted garage area, which is both too small and was not initially designed with the cats in mind.
With so many cats in need, Marvets has run out of space at Furball Farm. Now that local animal shelter Rescue 55021 is closing, she’s heard from more people than ever looking for a place to send not just troubled cats, but friendly ones as well.
While Marvets and her team have made the existing facility work, they’ve always known a large new facility built with the cats in mind would be a game changer. Yet with a price tag of more than $100,000, plans for one have been put on hold — until now.
A majority of the funds needed to build the facility have been raised, so construction began earlier this spring. All that’s up so far is the metal exterior and windows, with interior construction expected to cost approximately $50,000 that the nonprofit doesn’t yet have.
Marvets vows that construction will go ahead one way or another, with a completion date in August. To make that possible, she’s holding regular pancake breakfasts at Carbone’s in Faribault, which is owned by her husband Tony.
The Marvets met while serving in the military, and thanks to that service and the GI Bill Julie was able to become a veterinary technician. Tony has been a steadfast supporter of Furball Farm and looks forward to getting some garage space back when the new facility is complete.
Carbone’s is covering the cost of the food, which includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit cocktail, coffee, orange juice and soda. All proceeds go to the Furball Farm Building Fund, with tickets $20 for adults and $5 for 10 and under.
The first fundraiser was held on Saturday, and it was a smashing success raising more than $3,000 for the building fund. Marvets plans on holding more pancake breakfasts next month and in August, both on the first Saturday of the month from 8-11 a.m.
Once it’s complete, the new facility will be ideal for meeting the needs of the Furball’s unique feline population. Platforms will be suspended from the ceiling with catwalks running in between them, and there will be ledges on the walls.
Floors will be made of sealed concrete, the bottom three feet of walls will be steel and beds will have fully washable plastic mattresses, making it easy for Marvets and her volunteer team to clean up cat-created messes.
That will be music to the ears of cat-passionate volunteers like Becky Piper. She drives more than 40 minutes every other Saturday to volunteer at Furball Farm and said she’d come much more often if it weren’t for the long drive.
Piper’s husband found Furball and she quickly signed up to volunteer. She was very thankful to be able to help an organization that has given so many cats who had seemed destined for neglect or to be put down a second chance at life.
“This is really a great place,” she said. “All cats matter, even if they have behavioral issues or a disability.”