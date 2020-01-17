WASECA — A second, apparently fraudulent GoFundMe page being run out of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been set up ostensibly for wounded officer Arik Matson with the Waseca Police Department.
After Matson was shot on a call Jan. 6, a fundraiser on the crowdsourcing platform was quickly set up by friend Abbey Hullopeter to help the family with medical and day-to-day expenses while Matson remains hospitalized. This drive had brought in just over $180,000 as of Friday evening and is labeled as being run out of Matson’s home of Freeborn, Minnesota.
The second fundraiser was created earlier this week, using the same photo and description but organized by someone named Cadeau Sebihunga out of the southwest. It had $10 donated as of Friday evening.
Hullopeter’s fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/arik-matson-family.