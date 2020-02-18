OWATONNA — Inspired by other districts across the state, Owatonna students held an inaugural Unified Dance during last week’s mid-winter festivities.
The event was adapted for sixth- through 12th-graders with sensory or other considerations that make attending the annual Snow Week Dance more difficult.
“A lot of students don’t come to the dances because they’re too late, the music is loud, the lights are moving,” said senior Camryn Bartz, who serves as the student council president.
Friday night’s event was designed to be sensory-friendly, meaning the music and lighting were adjusted to levels appropriate for students with autism, sensory sensitivities and other disabilities. Student council advisor Sandra Justice said that the term “Unified Dance” for similar functions has been used recently at the state level.
“It’s basically meant to show that your student population is unified regardless of descriptors like race, gender, special education,” she explained.
Bartz added that the idea to have a dance in Owatonna initially came from a regional student council conference. After hearing about the event from other schools, she and Emma Loveless, who serves as student council secretary, decided to try and bring it back to the district for Snow Week.
“We had to get it approved by our advisor, and we communicated with special education teachers and a counselor to find out if that was something they’d be interested in,” said Loveless. “We wanted to find out if students would want to come.”
“The reaction was really positive from everybody we talked to about it,” added Bartz.
After getting approval, she said the pair met with Sarah McGuire, a special services supervisor with the district. Bartz explained that they talked more about logistics and ways to make it enjoyable for both middle and high school students.
When it came time to spread the word, Justice said organizers invited students from the council, National Honor Society and SHOC, or “Students Helping Others Choose.”
“For everybody from sixth through 12th grade, we sent home fliers through our special education department,” she added. “We didn’t want 300 kids with two adult chaperones, so we tried to manage the invitations a little bit this time. I don’t know if that was the right thing to do or not.”
In scheduling and preparing for the event, Loveless noted that two of the main concerns were time and location. She said they wanted to have it earlier, penciling it in for 5 to 7 p.m. — ahead of the 9 p.m. Snow Week Dance. They also ended up hosting it in the McKinley Elementary gymnasium, which Loveless said was a more accessible location for students with physical disabilities.
She added that student council members had to communicate with the DJ to make sure the music was played at a lower volume. For decoration, there were less flashing lights and some of the gymnasium ones were left on to make the room not as dark.
“We got a lot of snacks to make it a more social event, so it wasn’t all music and dancing. It was more about hanging out with each other,” said Loveless.
Bartz added that the refreshments were a hit, noting that over the course of the evening about 15 guests came and went. She said the event was also open to the Medford Public School District, but that this year no one was able to make it down.
“It was one of those real quick face-to-face interactions of, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this,’” Justice explained, of communication with Medford. “Next time, we’d maybe try to expand it so it’s Steele County — not just Owatonna and Medford. We could try to have NRHEG and Blooming Prairie and get more people on board to help organize it, get the word out and really just make it a larger event.”
For the students that did attend the inaugural dance, Bartz said a lot of the night was spent talking over snacks. “I think a lot of people socialized with people they probably wouldn’t have at school,” she noted.
Loveless added that the feedback from peers was overwhelmingly positive. When leaving, she said a number mentioned that they were excited for the next Unified Dance and were hoping more of their friends would come.
Given the response, Loveless and Bartz said the event will likely happen again next year, adding that they may make a few more adjustments given how things went this time around. According to the two organizers, these could include having games available and maybe moving the event to a different time slot.
Justice also noted that they’ll have to look more closely at the date next year. She said hosting last week’s event on Valentine’s Day affected turnout at both the Unified and Snow Week Dance.
“It was also a really good first run. We learned a lot from it,” she added. “We’ll be able to change and tweak things moving forward.”