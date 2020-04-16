After nearly a month in operation, enrollment in the Owatonna Public School’s emergency child care program remains relatively low compared to neighboring districts.
At a School Board work session Monday night, Director of Community Education Deb McDermott-Johnson believes the average daily attendance of just under 20 students is a sign that families in the area have a greater number of options for care than parents in other communities.
With many of the participants being the children of healthcare workers, McDermott-Johnson added that for now these families have a bit of a consistent routine — although it’s hard to tell how long that will last.
As the pandemic continues to spread statewide — with an initial peak not likely until July and Gov. Tim Walz hinting at an extension of distance learning for public school students through the end of the school year — staff are beginning to discuss how to maintain financial stability while still providing the required free care during the school day.
“Kids are coming and we’re having a great time — we spend four hours a day in distance learning and supplemental activities, and then it’s about kids interacting with kids as best as they can,” said McDermott-Johnson. “Our hope is that we’re a source of stability for families so they can put their energies where they need to be.”
She added that staff are working with students in small groups and practicing social distancing to the best of their abilities. Area residents have also sent in enough homemade masks to have an adequate supply for the 50 or so employees who move in and out of the McKinley Elementary site each day.
For now, the program is open to students from kindergarten through age 12 who live in the district and whose parents or guardians are first-tier emergency workers or second-tier essential workers. While the former category includes health care, law enforcement and public health personnel — among others — the second grouping includes educators, grocery store employees, certain public works and utilities personnel, and others whose work remains “essential” during the stay-at-home order.
According to McDermott-Johnson, the free program — mandated in Walz’s executive order to close schools for distance learning through at least May 4 — has 18 students on average, with 37 families who have applied and would be able to attend at any given point. Originally, she added that the model was built to serve 80 children and that’s still the maximum her staff would feel comfortable serving while maintaining individualized attention and social distancing.
Fee-based extended hours?
In addition to the pre-existing school-age care team, which falls under the district’s community education department, paraprofessionals and education assistants have also been brought on to help with the program during distance learning.
Before the pandemic, families would pay roughly $10 per day to have their students enrolled in school-age care before and after school. Now the program is free to essential workers from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
At this week’s work session, McDermott-Johnson explained that the governor’s executive order really only requires care to be given during normal school hours. For the district, that would be between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. While other districts have chosen to remain fee-based outside of those hours, Owatonna Public Schools is keeping the entire day free for now.
“We’ve chosen not to [charge], and we’re OK with that because our numbers are small,” she said. “In some respects, it’s really determined by how quickly the site grows, which would then demand more resources on our part.”
Even if the district were to begin charging again for care before and after the school day, care during that 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. window would remain free per the governor’s order as long as distance learning is in place.
Community education has also been required to keep on all of its school-age care employees, and the district has reallocated support staff to the childcare program to keep them on the payroll. According to Walz’s order, “consistent with applicable labor agreements, districts must utilize available staff who are able to work during the Distance Learning Period.”
While to a certain extent, the number of children wouldn’t impact staffing unless it started to reach or surpass capacity, McDermott-Johnson added that a higher enrollment would require more resources in terms of snacks and activities.
“Even that is something in this environment. The less pain financially you can endure, the better,” she said, noting that she wants the free day program to be something families can rely on long-term.
‘Worst-case scenario … net-zero’
Because school-age care is typically fee-based, the program's business model allows it to provide services for six months in the event that revenue is interrupted, as it has been now.
“Worst-case scenario, we come through this net zero. We may not have a fund balance when we’re done, but we also won’t be deficit spending,” she said, looking ahead. “Worst-case scenario is we need to do this through the end of the school year, and then we’ll be able to return to a fee-based program.”
During the summer, school-age care is also available for a fee on a full-day basis. McDermott-Johnson added that the district’s emergency care program isn’t yet eligible for any federal or state money to help supplement costs.
“We looked into that this week. There is some government money coming down, but it is being targeted for licensed centers and we’re not a licensed center,” she said.
While the program looked into becoming licensed, McDermott-Johnson said that the paperwork and additional requirements for certification didn’t seem like an efficient use of staff and time. Still, at the work session, Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the state has given the district a little more wiggle room to re-evaluate its fund allocation in light of the pandemic.
“The governor, with some of his orders, has given us a little more flexibility to move money around,” said Elstad. “We recognize that in some of our areas right now we are losing money, because we have areas right now that are not compensated by the state like childcare … and our meal service plan.”
While Elstad added that the governor has strongly hinted at distance learning continuing through the end of the school year, nothing has been set in stone. Both he and McDermott-Johnson said they’ll be waiting on a final decision in the next couple weeks.
In addition to giving her a better sense of future costs for the program, McDermott-Johnson added that it will likely give essential workers and others a better sense of their next steps. Some employees now deemed “non-essential” may be asked to return to work, and schedules will likely continue to get more hectic for healthcare workers with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.