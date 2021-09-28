An Owatonna woman who bit an employee at the Owatonna Hospital was sentenced to three years of supervised probation this month, according to court records.
Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 21, pleaded guilty in July to one count of third-degree assault, a felony. Her sentencing was handed down on Sept. 16 by Judge Kevin Siefken.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 26, Rocha assaulted a transport officer while she was trying to escape from custody at the Owatonna Hospital. During the scuffle, Rocha hit the officer in the face and caused swelling. After being restrained to the hospital bed, Rocha continued to be combative and eventually bit the radiologist tech in the arm. The tech had red marks from the bite and the transport officer had a scrape and swelling on their face from being hit.
Rocha was originally charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a corrections employee, but the charge was amended in May to third-degree assault after the officer reported that they had broken a tooth as a result of the incident.
Rocha was first booked into the detention center Feb. 20 on a Rice County warrant. Charges listed for Rocha on the detention center website include drug possession, theft, burglary, assault, domestic assault and introducing contraband into a jail.
As a part of her probation, Rocha is prohibited from consuming alcohol, cannot enter bars or liquor stores, and is not allowed to register to vote until she is discharged from probation. She must also undergo a cognitive skills training, a chemical dependency evaluation, and a psychological evaluation.