After putting out a request for proposals from engineering firms, the Medford City Council has agreed to part ways with Bolton and Menk as its sole city engineer services provider.
During the regular council meeting Monday night, the council unanimously approved entering into a professional services agreement with WHKS and Co. for future city engineering services. Mayor Danny Thomas was not in attendance due to health reasons, but listened to the meeting via phone.
WHKS is an engineering firm based out of Rochester that provides engineering, planning, and land surveying services that vary in size and complexity. As a full-service consultant, the firm offers a wide spectrum of services ranging from initial planning and funding stages through to project design and construction. Medford Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen told the council during the April meeting that WHKS works with several area small cities and he believes it would be the best fit for the city.
Within the scope of services laid out by the services agreement, WHKS will provide a licensed professional engineer to attend city council meetings – as well as other meeting upon request – for the purpose of advising the council in engineering-related matters. Separate agreements will be negotiated for each specific public works project that arises within the city.
The 2021 fee schedule with WHKS will be based on hourly billing rates ranging from $70 to $220 an hour, dependent on the services required.
Though this means the city will no longer rely on its longtime contracted engineering firm Bolton and Menk, the company will still be heading up the upcoming Main Street reconstruction project scheduled to begin this summer.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously agreed to adopt the cooperative agreement for the Main Street project, which had already been approved by both Steele County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The project is currently being advertised for bids, which are anticipated to be awarded June 15. According to City Clerk Beth Jackson, Medford has already paid nearly $150,000 to Bolton and Menk for the Main Street project in 2021. The county will be reimbursing the city for its portion of the engineering costs, which will cover 75% of all CSAH-eligible components.
One of the biggest points of contention between the city and the county has been the lanes on the residential side of Main Street, where the county was originally requiring a continuous center left-turn lane to be painted. In the agreement the three entities approved, it is stated that the road will be painted as it currently is – without the left-turn lane – and will remain as such unless and until there is an accident that results in injuries or death. If that were to occur, the agreement says the county reserves the right to add the turn lane without city approval.
The Monday night meeting marks the last meeting that will not take place in city hall. Since the end of 2020, the council meetings have been held in either the fire hall or the Medford Muni to allow for appropriate social distancing while still having the public attend during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions in the state lifting, the council has decided it is safe to return to the council chambers.