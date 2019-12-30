STEELE COUNTY — Steele County will continue to be a welcoming community to those seeking freedom from war, violence, and persecution based on race, religion, nationality, or political opinion.
During the regular Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, the board unanimously approved the signing of a consent order to notify the federal government that legal, permanent status refugees can be resettled in Steele County.
“This is more of a moral issue and a really easy decision on my part,” said Commission Jim Abbe in favor of the order. “It’s the right thing to do.”
On Sept. 26, President Trump issued an executive order requiring state and local governments to provide written consent to the federal government before refugees can be resettled in their jurisdictions. Up to this point, written consent was not required to allow resettlement. Refugees have always been allowed in Steele County, though there have only been 19 refugees who resettled in Steele County in the last five years.
According to information provided by Arrive Ministries, a Department of Justice accredited and Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides immigration legal and social services to refugees and immigrants, 95% of refugees coming to Minnesota are being reunited with family members already here.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz officially sent the letter to the Secretary of State informing that Minnesota will continue to participate in the refugee resettlement program on Dec. 13, noting that Minnesota has a long history of welcoming refugees. Prior to his letter, Kandiyohi County was the first in the state to officially welcome refugees in the beginning of the month. Every Minnesota county that has acted on this to date has allowed consent of refugee resettlement.
“I would much rather see us be a welcoming county than not,” said Commissioner and Board Chair Greg Krueger.
“These are legal immigrants that are coming,” said Commissioner James Brady. “We have no reason to say no to them.”
Had the commissioners not given their approval, refugees could easily resettle in a neighboring county that allows resettlement and then move into Steele County following resettling. The information provided by Arrive Ministries also explained that refugees can still resettle in counties that do not provide written consent, but there would be no federal refugee resettlement funds that could be allocated for their help during the initial resettlement period.
The commissioners received support from the public prior to their approval, with several citizens speaking in favor of the consent order. Rural Steele County resident Sylvia Archer stated that she works with several refugees and that they have proven to be both hardworking and a “wonderful addition” to the workplace.
“This is not an issue that is Democrat or Republican,” added Dawn Berg of Owatonna. “It is an issue of our country and our country has had a long tradition of helping out people.”
“We can only be enhanced if we welcome in and find a way to increase the diversity,” said Rev. Coqui Conkey of Associated Church in Owatonna. “In the Star Spangled Banner it says we are the land of the free and the home of the brave. If we start restricting who can join us in that vision and dream of who we are, then we are no longer free. We will have given into something else whether it’s fear or prejudice.”
According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, there were more than 25 million refugees living outside their home country in 2019. Refugees resettled in Minnesota over the last five fiscal years were 848 in 2019, 663 in 2018, 1,003 in 2017, 3,059 in 2016 and 2,166 in 2015. Refugees have a combined spending power of $1.8 billion in Minnesota and accounted for 7.5% of Minnesota’s Gross Domestic Product in 2012, according to the DHS.
Resettlement in other counties is generally seen as a last resort which is only offered after all alternatives have been exhausted, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Their data shows that refugee resettlement yields long-term social and economic benefits. They annually pay more than $277 million in state and local taxes and contribute to Social Security. Refugees fill needed jobs, often open their own businesses and foster intercultural connections in their communities.
The Presidential Determination for the number of refugees to be resettled across the country in 2020 is capped at 18,000 — the lowest number in history.