The sky is the limit, and that is exactly what community leaders are hoping to instill in the minds and hearts of local students.
High school students in Steele County were able to experience their first in-person Made in Owatonna day in October, and Brian Coleman and the team at Career Pathways is gearing up for the winter session that is set to take place in February.
The theme for the winter event is health science and technology. Coleman, the Career Pathways navigator for Owatonna Public Schools, said he has been working with Stephanie Olson from the Mayo Clinic to coordinate a day for the students to walk through the building and learn about the various aspects of a career in health care.
“We’re hoping to be able to get in the building, but with COVID-19 that may not be realistic,” Coleman said. “We’re also considering talking with dentists, physical therapists, mental health professionals, chiropractors and long term care facilities as options as well. With the pandemic, we have to think outside the box sometimes.”
Coleman said that among students, they sometimes forget just how vast the field of health care is.
“When we think of technology, we often think of computers or phones and advancements in those areas,” Coleman said. “Technology is closely related to health care. There’s X-ray and other imaging techs, phlebotomy and medical research and development for diagnostic tools in the health world.”
Coleman went on to say a major goal for these activities for the students is to open their minds and see the behind-the-scenes areas of hospitals and clinics that many people aren’t aware of.
The first Made in Owatonna day for this year centered around art, visual technology and communications, and had 23 student participants from Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, and Medford high schools and the ALC in Owatonna.
Coleman is confident that more students will garner interest in the program and plan to participate, especially if the theme aligns with their career interests.
Tom Worhach, Community Impact and Fundraising Coordinator for United Way of Steele County, coordinated a student survey following the October session.
“In general we have a very positive review from the students,” Worhach said. “This is the first time they were able to do this in person versus zoom since the February 2020 session.”
Through the survey they found that:
- 100% of participating students were satisfied or very satisfied with the presentations/ presenters
- 4 out of 5 students felt good about the art, A/V tech, and communications careers after the presentations
- 75% of students made their first connection with the business community at Made in Owatonna Day
- 93% of students felt that art, A/V tech and communications careers sounded fun
The goal of the program is to be innovative and allow students to prepare for their future through Minnesota career clusters and making their career plans post-graduation a reality. The “Compass Team” assists in directing the students on their journey to explore potential career opportunities and emphasize their individuality.
Made in Owatonna Day is a SteeleCoWorks program sponsored by the Bosch Community Fund. It is a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the United Way of Steele County, Owatonna Public Schools and Junior Achievement.