Family man, pilot, entrepreneur, cop… all roles found on Tom Walsh’s lengthy resume. Author is just the latest title earned by the long-time Owatonna resident.
Walsh died on July 13 at the age of 102 with his autobiography in the final stages of publication. The 250-page book, “Tom Walsh: Boy Cop, Pilot, Entrepreneur,” highlights his legacy in Owatonna. Nine chapters explore a life filled with adventure and travels, the pages full with stories, pictures and snippets from his life. Readers will get a glimpse into Walsh’s life, character and values.
“I always think of him as a very generous man, he was very passionate,” Walsh’s daughter Holly Walsh said.
She adds that he was always wanting to help people and advocate for what he thought was right, values that are highlighted within the short stories in his book. The publication explores his century of life, beginning with his childhood in New York, to his time as a police officer, his military service and business pursuits in Owatonna.
In 1938 at the age of 20, Walsh joined the New York Police Department, thus becoming the “boy cop” of Manhattan’s 9th precinct. His small stature and boyish appearance often got him assigned to dangerous undercover work. Later he would join the Navy as a flight instructor, allowing him to travel to new places.
“He loved flying, he loved being in the air,” daughter Mary Pat Szutenbach said.
It was obvious, she said as she recalls how comfortable her father was while flying, pointing out various objects from an aerial view. His passion for flight would lead him to the Midwest.
One of Walsh’s most notable contributions to Owatonna was his work establishing an airport for the city. At the age of 28, Walsh and military buddies Glenn Degner and Joe Dulak started the local Owatonna airfield. Degner recognized the need for a regional airport in Owatonna and was impressed by Walsh’s flying skills. Along with Dulak, an airplane mechanic, the three men began their pursuit of establishing an airport following the completion of their military service.
Once in Owatonna, the men negotiated with the Cashman family to lease land for a temporary airport while a permanent one was being established on a plot of farmland.
“On April 28, 1946 the Owatonna Regional Airport opened at Cashman’s Field while the new site was under construction. The opening-day festivities drew a crowd of approximately 500 people,” Walsh wrote in his autobiography.
As the president and chief pilot of Southern Minnesota Aviation Service, Walsh was the first to take off from the airport in a Piper Cub. The airport offered a variety of services including training for World War II veterans, charter flights, local recreational flying and corporate flying, according to the autobiography.
Later he returned to the police department on the lower east side of Manhattan, flying helicopters on the NYPD’s Emergency Aviation services. Walsh’s flying experience didn’t end there, he would go on to fly internationally for Pan Am.
“He traveled all over the world, he had this map of the world and all of these pushpins in it where all the places that he’s been in the world,” Holly said.
Walsh returned to Owatonna after being offered a job by Jostens as the company’s first corporate pilot in 1953. Despite being a big city native, Walsh found his home in Owatonna.
“He just settled down in the community and was very much a part of Owatonna in so many ways. Always involved in church, always involved in other community activities, he was on the Owatonna State Bank board,” Szutenbach said
While working at Jostens, Walsh began getting into real estate and rental properties in Owatonna. After leaving Jostens he began focusing on developing Northstar Inc., a corporation spanning three fields of Walsh’s interests, aviation, travel and real estate. Under Northstar Realty, he set up several duplexes and triplexes. He purchased a travel business to come under Northstar Travel and got his own plane to start offering charter flights under Northstar Aviation.
Even with his various career accomplishments, there was still one thing he wanted to do: Write a book. For years Walsh talked about wanting to write a book, Holly said. However, it wasn’t until he was much older and in retirement that he dedicated more time to recording the story of his life. Slowly he began typing up his story, but eventually needed help once vision problems forced him to dictate his stories for another person to transcribe. The daughters estimate it took around 10 years to complete the book, although they say their father had always been a storyteller.
“He definitely was a storyteller, I mean he had kind of the Irish gift of storytelling and he would always be telling stories about his life,” Holly said.
While readers can expect to find dashes of humor in the book, most will learn about Walsh’s character, his morals and read the stories of how he lived out those values. Walsh wasn’t afraid to take risks, his daughters say, and readers will be sure to find entertainment in the ways in which Walsh worked through some of the challenges.