OWATONNA — Continuing to excel and grow, Dr. Teri Wallace of Owatonna has taken the next step in her career as an academic leader dedicated to supporting others through education.
Wallace has been named interim provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Wallace had previously been serving as interim associate vice president for undergraduate education at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Stepping into her new role on Wednesday, Wallace said that she is excited about the energy around the SMSU campus. She spent her first day meeting with as many faculty and staff as possible so that she can develop her own vision for how she will move forward in her new role.
“I’ve been listening to what they’re working on and their big ideas,” Wallace said. “It’s an exciting campus, everyone I’ve met so far has been tremendously welcoming, and they all have a real emphasis and focus on student success.”
Seeing the number one priority at SMSU being students is of vital importance to Wallace, who credits a lot of her own success on those that have supported her throughout her life.
“It all comes back to mentors, people who believe in and encourage others,” Wallace said. “I’ve had those kind of people in my life. My mentors are really the people who have led to this kind of growth I’ve seen by providing opportunities and encouragement.”
At SMSU, Wallace said that 99% of undergraduate students end up either in employment or in a graduate program following graduation — something that stood out to her from the beginning of her conversations with the university.
“That is a really powerful number,” Wallace said. “Not all universities can say that, so that is really exciting to me.”
Also new to the SMSU campus is a new president, Kumara Jayasuriya, who began his position in July. Wallace said that some of the programs Jayasuriya is looking to implement at the school — including online programming and the “Mustang Promise” that will provide the first semester of a graduate program for free to SMSU grads who are unable to enter the workforce of graduate program within six months from graduation — have her enthusiastic about her new role.
“I truly believe in the transformative power of education and opportunity,” Wallace said. “These are strong commitments to student success both during their programs and after. And student success is everything.”
Wallace has held several positions at Minnesota State, including Faculty Liaison for External Funding; and Special Education Department associate professor, professor, chair, and program coordinator. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology, her master’s in educational psychology–special education, and her Ph.D. in education policy and administration, all from the University of Minnesota.
To Wallace, however, her hometown roots are perhaps the most important part of what has allowed her to achieve such success.
“Owatonna is a great place to really encourage growth. Many of my mentors came from some of the community organizations in Owatonna when I was growing up as well as a young adult,” Wallace said, noting that she, her father, and both of her children are graduates from Owatonna High School. “The power of our community and the influence of our community in Owatonna have had a strong impact on me and I think has given me the confidence I needed to continue to move forward in my career.”