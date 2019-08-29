MEDFORD — The Medford City Council has agreed to an updated orderly annexation agreement between the city proper and Medford Township.
“We’ve had this agreement for well over 40 years,” explained Medford Mayor Lois Nelson. “What it does is minimize the work that needs to be done when we have any kind of development — whether it be commercial or residential — that is acquiring more property.”
Most of the area that surrounds the City of Medford is the Medford Township and Nelson explained that there is only so much room that a residence or business could possibly expand within city limits. When an expansion or new developments were to come up that crosses over those lines, the orderly annexation agreement is simply a place to start.
“This is what ensures that things don’t become convoluted and take up more time,” Nelson said. “This also help protects farm land.”
The most recent version of the orderly annexation agreement between both entities was adopted in 2009, so earlier this year the Medford Planning and Zoning Committee as well as the city council discussed and proposed modifications to the current agreement.
Because past prospective developers approached the city about possible developments that included areas outside of the city's current comprehensive plan, the agreement was modified to identify a designated area that was also clarified through text. The city had hoped that the township would agree to extend the designated area on a map, but the township did not agree to that modification.
The township did, however, agree that it would come back to the table to discuss annexation of the identified area of possible development if or when development would be proposed within those parcels.
Other modifications to the agreement included a provision to determine intent, specifically clarifying the definition of a feedlot and the method used to measure the setback. During the meeting, City Administrator Andy Welti explained that feedlots are to be measured from the edge of the building site. The agreement was also modified to extend to 10 years where the original language stated that it would only be extended an additional five. It was also clarified that a joint powers board would be required if a possible annexation of more than an acre is brought into question.