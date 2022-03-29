New — though also used — life is coming to the Medford Outlet Center.
Two sisters have found their home in the outlet mall for their consignment clothing and décor boutique — Off Like A Kite.
Heidi Johnson and Susan Yarno are no strangers to the retail business. Yarno has worked retail for most of her life, and while Johnson describes herself as a “jack of all trades and master of none,” she too got a taste for the retail world when the pair opened and operated their first store in Forest Lake for five years.
It all started on a trip back to their hometown of Seattle for a visit when Yanro brought up the idea of opening a store. At first, Johnson doubted her sister’s commitment to leaving her corporate retail job for the unknowns of entrepreneurship, and more or less brushed it off.
Yarno conducted some internet research, found a nearby consignment shop in Seattle, and suggested the pair visit. This visit solidified the dream for Yarno, but her sister had yet to be convinced.
“Susan started searching for stores for sale in the Twin Cities area, and I said, ‘You’re never going to leave your corporate retail job. That won’t happen,” Johnson laughed. “But she found the store for sale in Forest Lake, and I told her the only way I’m going to do this is if she buys me lunch.”
Yarno purchased lunch, and shortly after the deal was sealed, and they became the proud owners of the Green Door.
After Johnson’s husband accepted a job offer in the Albert Lea area earlier this year, the pair decided to say goodbye to the Green Door and embark on a new adventure in southern Minnesota.
After some research, Yarno decided the Medford Outlet Center would be the perfect place to call home and start-up their second consignment store, with a few upgrades and modifications to their original business model.
Their first store was primarily a women’s clothing store, complete with gently-used clothes, handbags, accessories, and home décor. For Off Like A Kite, the pair have opted to add the element of children’s clothing and toys.
Johnson said following the adoption of their two children, she found herself shopping at Once Upon A Child and wishing she was able to grab some items for herself, too.
“Being a busy mom, you often want to make as few stops as possible,” Johnson said. “So having a bit of everything for women and children just made sense.”
The duo announced they would begin buying items for a week last Thursday and invited the community to bring in their gently used clothing, décor, jewelry, and more to sell. According to Yarno, by Sunday evening she had to announce they were at their maximum capacity for buying, and could not take more items until after their grand opening on April 5.
“We were unsure of what to expect being new to this community as a small business,” Yarno said. “We were blown away, surprised and a little overwhelmed by the amount of love and support we have already received.”
Yarno and Johnson said one thing which sets them apart from other consignment stores is when people bring in their items to sell, they will leave with cash in hand the same day.
“We wanted to make sure the process was easy for everyone,” Yanro said. “We only take items in good condition so our customers can buy them today and wear them tomorrow.”
The duo plan to be ready to continue buying items around April 12. Their grand opening begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Off Like A Kite is located in Suite 410 at the Medford Outlet Center.