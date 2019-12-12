OWATONNA — The parking lot at Bethel Church was full Wednesday night, and the hallways inside were buzzing as residents of all ages made their way back and forth between a dinner service upstairs and a room filled with gifts in the parish’s basement.
While community suppers at Bethel are a weekly event, parishioner Gary Brannon said attendance this time around was nearly four times what it usually is, estimating that there were roughly 400 people gathered in the gymnasium — the big draw being the ability to do a bit of holiday shopping after the meal. Guests were given a number, and as soon as it flashed on the gym’s screen, they were able to go down to the gift room and pick something out for themselves or a family member.
Longtime Bethel attendee Jeff Rathai and his wife, Dawn, were the ones primarily responsible for filling the smaller downstairs space with presents. Keeping their eyes out for items throughout the year, Jeff said they rely on bargain hunting and use their own money to bring in as many gifts as possible for dinner attendees at what has now become an annual event around the holidays.
“We have everyone from infants to people who are 90 years old,” he explained, of those who come out for the festivity. “I basically shop all year long.”
Jeff added that retiring four years ago has really given him the opportunity to expand the program, although he started buying presents for community supper guests nearly a decade back while he was still working. He added that it started when an attendee mentioned something they’d like for Christmas. Jeff saw it in the store a few days later, and had the thought that he could buy it for them.
“It started as a few presents for people at the community supper, and then it grew from there,” added Dawn.
She joked that Jeff has always loved to shop, and said she sees this annual tradition as God putting the couple’s talents and passions to good use.
“I truly get more joy out of it than the kids,” noted her husband, although he added that Bethel’s event tries to provide something for both children and adults.
Apart from the sections of boys’ and girls’ toys, there were winter coats, boots, kitchen supplies, golf clubs and more.
Some of the items were also organized into kits; a football fan showed Jeff that he was able to score the box full of Vikings’ goods he’d been wanting. Another family worked on unscrewing the legs to an air hockey table so that they could get it in their car.
On the floor next to a clothing rack were two red wagons, which Jeff noted had special significance for him. He explained that one of the factors that led him to begin and grow the yearly gift-giving initiative was the fact that the holidays weren’t always a happy time in his own home, growing up with an alcoholic father.
“It wasn’t always fun,” said Jeff. “I remember kneeling by my bed one night, and telling God … I would bring my own children wagons full of gifts.”
He noted that he can vividly remember this wording, and said he has now tried to make good on that promise through bringing both the wagons and other gifts to Bethel.
Jeff also noted that the event has grown throughout the years, from maybe 50 attendees the first time around to the hundreds that were there Wednesday night. Brannon, who cooks for the weekly events, added that the majority of community supper attendees aren’t necessarily Bethel parishioners.
“It’s probably about 90% people who don’t come to the church,” he explained, adding that the dinners are open to everybody. For this week’s special celebration, Brannon estimated that he and his fellow volunteers made almost 20 pans of lasagna for the crowd.
“There are people who are dedicated week-in, week-out to the supper,” noted Dawn, adding, “Jeff helps out wherever needed.”
Although this year’s holiday gift event has come and gone, Bethel has its weekly community suppers year round; the meals take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday nights. For more information on the weekly dinners, visit www.bethelowatonna.com/community-supper or contact the church at 507-451-8548.