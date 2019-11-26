OWATONNA — Just before daybreak on Tuesday morning, the comforting aroma of a home-cooked meal began wafting out of the Owatonna VFW, while inside, a group of loyal volunteers gathered as they continued the prep-work for Owatonna’s biggest community dinner.
Dating back to the late 1980s when it was started by Virginia Stirens, the annual community Thanksgiving dinner was first held in the KC Hall before moving to the VFW after Mike and Trudy Pierce took over the reins. But in all the Thanksgiving dinners, as well as the community Christmas dinners, the mission has remained the same: to ensure that no one feels alone on the holidays.
The fate of the dinners was left unknown at the end of last year when the Pierces — who had volunteered for decades, first under Stirens’ leadership, then leading it themselves — hung up their cooking aprons and chef’s hats.
“It was time for them to be done, but we needed to keep the meals going in the community,” said Mike Meyer, who has been volunteering for the community dinners for the last 10 years. “I discussed it with Joe and we decided to keep it up.”
Meyer, alongside Joe Falteysek, have taken the reins of the community supper, keeping the tradition alive and well starting on Thanksgiving Day with what may be the first of many meals coordinated by the two men.
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Owatonna VFW, located at 135 Oakdale St. To reserve takeout orders, call 507-451-1001 beginning at 7 a.m. the day of the event. There will be a limit to four meals per order, with pickups and deliveries beginning a half hour prior to the sit-down meal.
Though filling the shoes of the Pierces was indeed a tall order to fill — coming off of serving more than 1,000 people last Thanksgiving — Meyer said that their troop of loyal volunteers are helping guarantee the day will be a success.
“Every year we just have a really solid group of volunteers that come out to help in the community,” Meyers explained. “Most of them are the drivers that deliver out into the community.”
Meyer added that they expect the meals to be about half delivery orders and half eating in, preparing for about 1,000 people total. The man laughed how the weather is luckily predicting Thursday to be the one good day out of the week.
“A big reason this all got set up was to give people who don’t have family or don’t want to travel a place to spend the holiday,” Meyer said. “It’s a nice way to get the community out and visit with each other and maybe meet each other for the first time.”
Falteysek said the only difference in the community meal this year will be shortening up the time by half an hour. According to the men, however, the meal has typically begun tapering off around 1 p.m. in years past.
Aside from the minor time alteration, the men said that the community dinner should feel just like the events the community has known to love and depend on for a number of years. To assure that they get it just right, Mike Pierce made himself available for any pointers around the kitchen during the prep work.
“We just really want to give a thank you to Mike and Trudy for all the years the put in and all the holidays of theirs that they gave to the community,” said Meyer.
The menu for Thanksgiving dinner at the VFW will feature all the holiday traditions: turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, sweet potatoes, corn, fruit, salads, and pie.
Meyer and Falteysek will also be coordinating the community Christmas dinner in December.