With an abundance of activity occurring in Owatonna’s downtown district, a popular loan program is returning to entice businesses and building owners to continue revitalizations efforts.
According to Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker, the Economic Development Authority is bringing back the forgivable loan program which offers loans for exterior or interior renovations/upgrades for up to $10,000 apiece. The purpose is to facilitate renovations and improvement of downtown commercial buildings on a dollar-for-dollar match with the loan.
The EDA set aside $200,000 for this program in 2019, splitting it evenly between the interior and exterior categories. Klecker told the City Council during the regular board meeting on Tuesday night that the program was so popular that it was extended into 2020 with $50,000 earmarked for each category.
Klecker said 14 downtown businesses have utilized the program over the two years it has been active, and now more businesses will have another chance to jump on board.
“Because of a couple projects that didn’t happen the EDA has decided to open it back up with $30,000 available for each exterior and interior projects,” Klecker said, adding that he feels this is may be one of the most successful programs the city has provided.
According to Klecker, one of the biggest impacts the loans has had to downtown is to the buildings owned by Al Martin – 214 N. Cedar Avenue and the building that houses The Music Space. Martin has been renovating both buildings since April.
Klecker said the program will run just as it has for the last two years, where the loan amount will be based on the investment from the business or building owner.
Examples of eligible exterior projects include tuck pointing, façade restoration, front door replacement, window replacement, and paint. Exterior projects must be approved by the Owatonna MainStreet Committee.
Examples of eligible interior projects include sprinkler systems, ADA accessible restrooms, elevators, and other projects bringing a building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
All projects must be completed within 12 months of receiving the loan. Loans can't be used for new construction. The loans are forgivable over a period of five years at 20% each year.