Two incumbents and a newcomer were elected to the Owatonna School Board on Tuesday.
Timothy Jensen, Eric Schuster and Deborah Bandel won among the five candidates vying for the three seats on the board. Incumbent Christina Ingvaldson did not seek reelection.
The results are as follows as of 11:30 p.m. Nov 3:
Eric Schuster - 25.65%
Timothy Jensen - 26.64%
Dom Korbel - 16.57%
Deborah Bandel - 19.29%
Abdulahi Osman - 11.36%
Bandel is a retired substitute paraprofessional as well as a volunteer at Big Brother/Big Sister, which she said gives her a unique perspective on the needs of children. She believes strongly in encouraging students strengths and helping them better understand their weaknesses.
One of Bandel’s main priorities will be to ensure students are getting the help they need, as well as ensuring teacher’s pensions are funded properly. She said in order to retain and recruit top notch teachers, the district should be offering top notch benefits and support.
Bandel also expressed concern for students who are distance learning and she wants to have assistance for students that are struggling with their lessons.
Jensen has already served one term on the board and said his past experiences will serve him well as he continues his journey representing the constituent. His main goal is to make sure the district is financially sound. Besides passing the funding levies on the ballot this election, Jensen hopes to work with local legislators to find better ways to fund Owatonna schools.
Jensen wants to continue the work of The Better Together group, which provides forums to discuss how the district can create a more inclusive environment. On top of promoting racial equity and equality, Jensen wants to help the district retain good employees and secure adequate funding.
Schuster is an incumbent with eight years of experience on the board, acting as the board's clerk for the last three years. Schuster has set his priority on the completion of the new high school and working with the public on what to do with the old high school site. For now, Schuster wants to focus on getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to the normal school day. He said he is satisfied with the election results and is really looking forward to serving on the board again.