As the founder and CEO of Climate by Design International, Tom Peterson had to learn a lot in a very short amount of time as the COVID-19 pandemic swelled in the U.S.
Because his Owatonna-based company, commonly referred to as CDI, designs and manufactures custom desiccant dehumidifiers and critical process air handlers for numerous markets — including healthcare facilities, wastewater treatment plants, and food processing plants — Petersons said he and his employees had to quickly learn everything they needed to know in order to continue operating safely during the public health crisis.
“We have a fair amount of resources that allowed us to be able to do that and it was definitely an ‘all hands on deck’ situation to be able to figure it out,” Peterson said. “But we have these smaller businesses out there who have been partially or completely shut down, and in order to start back up again they are going to have to learn all these things, too.”
Feeling called as a business owner and entrepreneur, Peterson brought an idea forward to the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism about how his business — and others like CDI — could help the smaller businesses in their community move forward. Working collaboratively with Chamber President Brad Meier, Peterson was able to help form the grassroots movement Jump Start Owatonna.
Jump Start is a local initiative to support small businesses in Owatonna — specifically those who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Meier, there will be three cogs to the program: grants, in-kind services and local buys.
Meier said that the grants, which will come from the Chamber Foundation — a 501(3)c nonprofit — will be small grants ranging from $500 to $1,000. There are currently several fundraising efforts underway for businesses and individuals to contribute to the grant fund, including businesses donating portions of their proceeds and a GoFundMe for online contributions.
The in-kind service opportunities will come from different individuals who would like to donate their time, talents and skills to bring small businesses to where they need to be to succeed, Meier said. He added that some local companies have already offered to donate marketing expertise to small businesses feeling the weight of the pandemic, while manufacturers such as Viracon are looking to donate materials to provide glass for sneeze guards on counters.
The final component of Jump Start will be the local buying aspect, where Meier said that larger businesses are being encouraged to find ways to spend money locally.
“We would ask them to consider this anyway at any period of time, but especially now we want to encourage them to look at where they are spending their dollars and take a conscious look at how they can spend them locally,” Meier said. “Ultimately if there is any small business really feeling the impacts of the pandemic, we want to help them get to a spot where they are flourishing.”
While Owatonna has yet to experience the loss of a business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its neighbor to the north, Faribault, recently lost two prominent downtown business. Both cited the pandemic and associated lockdowns as part of their decision to permanently close. Meier said that the loss of businesses so close to home in a city of similar size has him nervous about the fate of Owatonna’s small businesses.
“It concerns me quite a bit,” Meier said, but noted that while many other factors can lead a business to shutter, staying closed for longer periods of time is more difficult for small businesses — as opposed to larger firms — to weather. “We could see it here, but I sure hope not. We’re trying to do everything we can to avoid.”
For Peterson, it only makes sense to do whatever he can to help other local business owners make their places of business safe as well as convince their customers that it’s safe, too.
“This is where I live. This is the community that has been my home for many years and these are my neighbors and my friends,” Peterson said. “I just feel a very high sense of responsibility to the community to be able to share whatever knowledge and skill that I have to help them do this. For other businesses, this will help them get their sense of well being as well as a community that is better off. It just makes for a happier and safer place to live.”