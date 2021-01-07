One man is injured and another has been charged after a two vehicle accident in Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
Jordan Michael Wiuff, 30, of Owatonna has been charged in Steele County Court with criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol that caused the substantial bodily harm to another, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Blooming Prairie Police Department was on patrol near Highway Avenue in Blooming Prairie on Jan. 5 when he heard a loud crashing noise around 4:19 p.m. The officer observed two vehicles with severe damage roughly a block away from one another near the ditch along Highway Avenue.
The officer reported one vehicle had severe damage to the rear passenger side door, the trunk popped open and review mirror bent and angled. The roadway was covered in broken glass, according to the report. The driver of the vehicle told the officer he had hit his head and lost consciousness after the other vehicle crossed into his lane of traffic while driving toward him head on. The driver said he tried pulling into the other lane to avoid a collision.
The driver had to be extricated by the Blooming Prairie Fire Department due to damage caused by the crash to the driver side door. He was then treated by EMTs with the Blooming Prairie Ambulance.
According to court documents, the driver of the second vehicle, later identified as Wiuff, approached the officer on the scene. Both Wiuff and his passenger denied medical attention. Wiuff told the officer he had gone over the centerline, but felt the other vehicle had over corrected. The officer reported the odor of alcohol on Wiuff along with slurred speech. When asked if he was on any medication, Wiuff listed a pain killer along with another unknown prescription medication, according to the report.
The complaint states the officer conducted the standardized field sobriety tests and Wiuff failed both the horizontal gaze and the walk and turn tests. The officer arrested Wiuff for suspicion of driving while impaired and Wiuff’s blood was drawn at the Owatonna Hospital per a search warrant. The sample has been sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.
Bail without condition for Wiuff was set at $20,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.