An Owatonna man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly entered a stranger's apartment and assaulted the tenant.
Christopher Stephen Prince, 35, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree burglary and one felony count of fifth-degree assault within three years of two or more previous violence-related offenses. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Wednesday at an apartment on Cedar Avenue in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the apartment for a report of an assault. On route to the location, dispatch advised police the suspect, identified as Prince, had returned to the apartment and was allegedly kicking and pounding at the door.
The victim told officers he had stepped out of the shower when he reportedly saw Prince, who he did not know, standing in his living room without a shirt on. When he asked Prince who he was and why he was there, Prince allegedly told him he was there "to see what was good" and tried to hug the victim. The victim said Prince began touching the victim's face and telling him he was sexy before he punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to the report.
The victim's wife and stepchild were also inside the apartment during the incident, according to court documents. When the victim asked Prince again who he was and he allegedly responded "Chris," the victim's wife said she then realized she knew him from interactions years prior. The victim's wife told officers she reportedly slapped Prince and told him to leave, but that he eventually came back and acted like he was going to "break down the door" to get back in.
Officers located Prince at the top of the stairs and reported that he appeared to be intoxicated with slurred speech, poor balance and the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Prince allegedly admitted to being inside the victim's apartment and was uncooperative with the police. At one point, Prince reportedly made a comment that he did not have a problem fighting one of the officers. When Prince tried to leave, the officers told him he was under arrest and Prince continued to be uncooperative and combative, eventually being tased and lowered to the ground, according to court documents.
Later that night, officers photographed the victim's injuries, documenting a large bump beneath his left eye, according to the report.
Prince was previously convicted of domestic assault in Steele County for two cases in 2020. He was sentenced on Aug. 5, 2021, for both matters. Prince was also convicted of felony burglary in Steele County this summer. He was currently on probation during the time of the most recent incident.
Prince is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions is set at $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.