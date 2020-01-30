OWATONNA — Chilly weather may not be in the forecast this weekend, but it’s still chili season.
The annual Chili Cook-off benefiting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund returns for its 16th year on Saturday, with a variety of chilies from local chefs and restaurants ready for sampling.
“The only real big difference this year is that the weather is going to be cooperating,” laughed Bill Lawrence, who started the event in 2005 with his wife, Marie. “Last year I remember it being 10-below zero, so the biggest change is that it will be in the 30s this year and hopefully the sun will peek out.”
The Lawrences started the cook-off competition as a way build a scholarship fund in memory of their 11-year-old son, Andrew, who died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in 2003. Money raised during the event helps the family provide scholarships in Andrew’s memory to help Catholic school students pay for their college education.
Since the inaugural year, Bill Lawrence stated that they have given nearly $60,000 in scholarships to local kids.
“You always dream that it will be successful and that it will have some sort of legacy,” Lawrence said when he was asked if he thought the first cook-off in 2005 would become an annual event surpassing 15 years. “For us to have given out so much in scholarships and to have dollars in a fund that will continue to provide those scholarships, that’s really the satisfaction our family has. We’re making small contributions to the lives of some of our kids here in Owatonna and their education.”
In 2019, the event raised more than $12,000. Between the event, donations, and investments, Lawrence stated that the scholarship fund has seen a total of more than $210,000 raised. They have awarded 56 scholarships totaling $58,000 and currently have more than $152,000 standing in the funds.
This year, Lawrence said they plan to award five scholarships at $1,500 each. In previous years, the fund typically awarded four $1,000 scholarships.
“Sixteen years ago, we were just thinking of how we could memorialize Andy and give back to a community who had given so much to us,” Lawrence said. “We knew that nobody admits to making a bad chili and everybody says they make the best chili, so we thought that was a good challenge.”
This year’s event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Owatonna National Guard Armory. The cook-off will feature about 45 chilies from local chefs and restaurants that the public can sample and vote for their favorite. Lawrence said that there are at least 35 returning chefs as well as all of their regular restaurants coming back for another year. About a handful of chefs, however, will be brand new to the scene.
“It’s always fun to go around and talk with the chefs and hear what they have specifically done with their meat, how they have prepared the chilies differently, or where they ordered different chili peppers themselves from, “ Lawrence said. “We will have red and white, sweet and spicy, chilies with beans and without. This is a real opportunity to go out and explore something different than what you may normal eat.”
For those who aren’t fans of chili but still want to be in on the social experience that draws more than 600 people each year, there will be hot dogs, chips and salsa, desserts, and beverages available.
All proceeds benefit the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund, providing scholarships to Catholic Youth who attend St. Mary’s or participate in REP. Applications for scholarships will be available after all masses at Sacred Heart and St. Joe’s, or by contacting the Parish Office.
Tickets are available at Knights of Columbus Hall, Kottke’s, Costas Restaurant, and Owatonna Show. Tickets at $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Family tickets are also available at the door for $30.