A person skilled in the arts and in the sciences is hard to come by, but a new art display at the local hospital shows the work of someone with a good understanding of the seemingly different fields.
MaryAnn Cleary’s paintings are hanging on the second floor of the Owatonna Hospital in association with the spring/summer Healing Arts exhibit. Cleary lives along the Rum River near Cambridge, Minnesota, and often draws inspiration from the land around her. Consequently many of her oil and pastel paintings feature landscapes, nearby meadows, trees and flowers from her garden.
She is often drawn to plein air painting, or painting outdoors. She participates in an annual plein air event in Grand Marais, a beautiful place to paint, she said. Occasionally she’ll take her plein air paintings home to use as a reference to create larger versions in her studio. Other times she’ll take photo references or set up a still life in her studio. Regardless of her method, she focuses on painting subjects that move her emotionally, that’s what makes the painting special, she said.
“I try to evoke emotion out of other people and to be able to do that, you have to have the emotional connection yourself,” Cleary said. “It typically has to be something I want to paint otherwise it just doesn’t turn out as good.”
Cleary paints from her heart and soul. Selecting the right colors and composition will affect the feeling and emotions portrayed in her work, she adds.
While she has always been an artist, she earned a degree in chemistry before landing her career as a chemical engineer for several years. Some of the knowledge and skills acquired during her time as a chemist have come in handy for her art process.
After having kids, she began taking community college art classes, where she learned foundational skills and built a background in drawing. The classes greatly improved her techniques, she said. Eventually she was pushed into early retirement and she decided to switch fields.
“I said ‘OK, art is going to be my second career,’” Cleary said.
Despite the shift, she still uses her chemistry knowledge in her art. She remembers when she first started working with pastels and how difficult it was to find dark colors at the time. After receiving a grant to make her own pastels, she began researching the correct measurements for pigment and binder to create the ideal pastel hardness, before allowing the material to dry.
Her chemistry background is also helpful when she adds metal leaf to her painting to create striking highlights. Cleary explains that metal leaf has to be sealed to prevent the material from oxidizing and turning brown. This is because unlike pure gold leaf, which does not tarnish, metal leaf is not solely gold, but instead made from a mix of metals, thus sealing from oxidation is necessary.
“With gold leaf, it's really fun because under different lighting the painting will look totally different,” Cleary said.
She often begins her work with thumbnail sketches and a value study before committing to the painting. Half the work is in the planning, she said. Once she begins painting, generally within 30 minutes, she can tell if the piece will turn out to her liking or not.
Throughout the years of work she has learned how to be persistent in practicing and doing the work. Even with years of experience, she is aware that there is still so much out there to learn about art techniques, tools and composition layout.
“The more I learn, the less I know about it,” Cleary said, adding that she loves the artistic and learning process.
Art is a passion for Cleary, it’s something she has to do. It's a way to better understand and describe the world, just like science is used to better understand the surrounding world.