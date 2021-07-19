After a year of absence, the Central Park crane that rests atop of the 128-year-old fountain has finally returned home.
Owatonna City Parks staff began reinstalling the fountain in Central Park on July 6. Though there are still some final pieces left to be completed, the fountain has now been refurbished and upgraded for the first time since 1977. The project was largely covered by a $25,000 grant from the Owatonna Foundation.
The investigation of the vandalism that resulted in the damaging of the bird that tops the fountain last July is still ongoing. Luckily, city mechanics were able to weld the crane back together.