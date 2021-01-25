Pre-trial conferences have been set for three area men charged in Wisconsin last September with transporting more than 1½ pounds of cocaine.
Kawan Thompson, 43, and Thomas Gibson, 38, both of Faribault; and Taiwan McCain, 40, of Owatonna, are each charged in Juneau County District Court with felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine weighing more than 40 grams as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime.
Court documents state the trio were charged after a Wisconsin state trooper was working traffic patrol during the early morning hours of Sept. 4 in Juneau County, Wisconsin. A trooper allegedly received report of a Dodge Durango with a Maryland license plate being unable to maintain its lane multiple times while traveling west on Interstate 90/94.
The trooper reportedly stopped the vehicle approximately 5 miles east of the New Lisbon, Wisconsin, exit and found Thompson, the driver of the vehicle; backseat passenger, Gibson; and McCain, a fellow passenger, inside. McCain was reportedly in possession of $2,512. The trooper reportedly found a half-brick of cocaine inside a zipper-style bag.
Court documents state the trooper believed the rental vehicle was evidence of drug trafficking and or sales and were coming from Chicago to Minnesota, which is considered a heavily used drug route.
Thompson has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Feb. 17 and a March 24 plea hearing. Gibson has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 17. McCain has a Feb. 17 pre-trial conference scheduled and a March 24 plea hearing. All three have posted cash bond.
McCain, who has three felony convictions, according to Minnesota court records, is on probation for a 2017 first-degree driving while impaired in Steele County. In 2019, he was given a 36-month sentence, which was stayed for seven years, but placed on probation through October 2024.
Thompson is on supervised release following a pair of drug convictions in Hennepin County. Minnesota court records show he has five felony drug convictions between August 2012 and April 2014. He was sentenced in December 2014 and placed on supervised release in August 2019.